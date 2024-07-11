Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez Embracing Change In College Athletics

LAS VEGAS, Nevada— Conference realignment and NIL money are just two reasons the college football world has been filled with turmoil and change in recent years. Some of that change is already directly impacting the Mountain West Conference, and Commissioner Gloria Nevarez is ready to lead the charge into the next era of Mountain West athletics.

Nevarez joined Hans & Scotty on KSL Sports Zone on Thursday, July 11. MW media days are at the Circa Resort and Casino on Wednesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 11.

“There have been seismic transformation and change in college athletics,” Nevarez said. “What we try to do is say on our front foot and collect all the information… We understand what the big building blocks are, but there’s a lot of TBD. There are a lot of unanswered questions. so the best way we can serve our membership is to consistently be a voice in the room when those decisions are made. Then, bring back to our schools the best, most accurate, quickest information possible so they can make local decisions.”

Nevarez gave an interesting answer when asked about the scheduling alliance formed with the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars and how that could impact future conference alignment.

“In this environment, all we can focus on is who we are and what we control. And we’re in a really good spot right now. We’re at a good number of schools. We’re really well positioned to be competitive, especially in the football landscape with the expanded playoff… So if nothing else changes, we’re in a really good spot right now.”

