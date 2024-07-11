On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez Embracing Change In College Athletics

Jul 11, 2024, 1:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS, Nevada— Conference realignment and NIL money are just two reasons the college football world has been filled with turmoil and change in recent years. Some of that change is already directly impacting the Mountain West Conference, and Commissioner Gloria Nevarez is ready to lead the charge into the next era of Mountain West athletics.

Nevarez joined Hans & Scotty on KSL Sports Zone on Thursday, July 11. MW media days are at the Circa Resort and Casino on Wednesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 11.

RELATED: Pair Of Aggie Stars Talk Coaching Changes & The Immediate Future Of Utah State Football

“There have been seismic transformation and change in college athletics,” Nevarez said. “What we try to do is say on our front foot and collect all the information… We understand what the big building blocks are, but there’s a lot of TBD. There are a lot of unanswered questions. so the best way we can serve our membership is to consistently be a voice in the room when those decisions are made. Then, bring back to our schools the best, most accurate, quickest information possible so they can make local decisions.”

RELATED: Who Is Utah State Football’s Interim Head Coach Nate Dreiling

Nevarez gave an interesting answer when asked about the scheduling alliance formed with the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars and how that could impact future conference alignment.

“In this environment, all we can focus on is who we are and what we control. And we’re in a really good spot right now. We’re at a good number of schools. We’re really well positioned to be competitive, especially in the football landscape with the expanded playoff… So if nothing else changes, we’re in a really good spot right now.”

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State opens the 2024 season against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31, at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff time is TBA.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Says Conference Is In Great Spot With Utah, BYU

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has big hopes for the conference's newest rivalry between the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: No. 36 Utah’s Landen King (Tight End)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Landing at No. 36 is Utah tight end Landen King.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Provides Injury Update On BYU LB Ben Bywater

Linebacker Ben Bywater is working his way back from an injury he suffered last season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Signs Tij Iginla To Entry Level Deal

The Utah Hockey Club signed Tij Iginla, their first draft pick in franchise history, to an entry-level contract.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jimmer Fredette Supports BYU Football At Media Day Before Olympics Trip

Jimmer is set to lock in for the Olympic games in Paris.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Boasts Confident Outlook For BYU Football Entering 2024 Season

The ninth year head coach exits Big 12 Media Day with confidence that BYU football will exceed expectations.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez Embracing Change In College Athletics