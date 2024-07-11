On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to attend national governor’s meeting in Salt Lake City

Jul 11, 2024, 1:59 PM | Updated: 2:29 pm

The National Governors Association meets in Utah where Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Co...

The National Governors Association meets in Utah where Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox sit at a table with visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Spencer Cox via X)

(Spencer Cox via X)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Gov. Spencer Cox welcomed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Utah and the National Governors Association meeting Friday in Salt Lake City.

Zelenskyy will address U.S. governors Friday in Salt Lake, as the group meets for its summer meetings Thursday and Friday where many state’s leaders join federal officials and leaders from academia, philanthropy and business, described as a “bipartisan conversations around top issues in states, commonwealths and territories” in a press release.

Cox said on X:

We’re honored to welcome President Zelenskyy and First Lady Zelenska to utah and the national Governors Association. Utah stands behind Ukraine and we look forward to hearing his message to the nation’s governors.

Zelenskyy is in the U.S. asking for financial and military aid for Ukraine from NATO nations, including the U.S. and President Joe Biden.

Biden announced a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, including a Patriot missile system to bolster its air defenses against a deadly onslaught of Russian airstrikes, Associated Press reported.

Biden announces $225 million weapons package for Ukraine, including Patriot system

AP reported that Zelenskyy emphatically pushed for the help to arrive faster and for restrictions to be lifted on the use of U.S. weapons to attack military targets inside Russia.

The governor’s conference also features actor Matthew McConaughey who is to speak to the group on “the role of culture in polarization,” Friday at 9 .m.  In February Cox shared his “Disagree Better” initiative in Washington D.C.

Before Friday’s session, McConaughey will join Cox, Utah first lady Abby Cox, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis for a service project with the United Way. Governors and guests will participate in stuffing 3,000 backpacks with school supplies and handwritten notes for children in the Salt Lake City area.

