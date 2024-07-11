SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Gov. Spencer Cox welcomed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Utah and the National Governors Association meeting Friday in Salt Lake City.

Zelenskyy will address U.S. governors Friday in Salt Lake, as the group meets for its summer meetings Thursday and Friday where many state’s leaders join federal officials and leaders from academia, philanthropy and business, described as a “bipartisan conversations around top issues in states, commonwealths and territories” in a press release.

Cox said on X:

We’re honored to welcome President Zelenskyy and First Lady Zelenska to utah and the national Governors Association. Utah stands behind Ukraine and we look forward to hearing his message to the nation’s governors.

Zelenskyy is in the U.S. asking for financial and military aid for Ukraine from NATO nations, including the U.S. and President Joe Biden.

Biden announced a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, including a Patriot missile system to bolster its air defenses against a deadly onslaught of Russian airstrikes, Associated Press reported.

AP reported that Zelenskyy emphatically pushed for the help to arrive faster and for restrictions to be lifted on the use of U.S. weapons to attack military targets inside Russia.

The governor’s conference also features actor Matthew McConaughey who is to speak to the group on “the role of culture in polarization,” Friday at 9 .m. In February Cox shared his “Disagree Better” initiative in Washington D.C.

Welcome to Utah, @NatlGovsAssoc! Today we welcome governors and partners from across the country to the Beehive State for the Summer National Governors Association meeting! pic.twitter.com/qJjMQE84ZF — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) July 11, 2024

Before Friday’s session, McConaughey will join Cox, Utah first lady Abby Cox, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis for a service project with the United Way. Governors and guests will participate in stuffing 3,000 backpacks with school supplies and handwritten notes for children in the Salt Lake City area.