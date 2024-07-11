On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden announces $225 million weapons package for Ukraine, including Patriot system

Jul 11, 2024, 1:38 PM

President Joe Biden, right, shakes the hand of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a mee...

President Joe Biden, right, shakes the hand of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington, Thursday, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY TARA COPP AND MATTHEW LEE, ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, including a Patriot missile system to bolster its air defenses against a deadly onslaught of Russian airstrikes.

Biden made the announcement during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called the announcement “strong news” but pressed that for the immediate future, what the Ukrainians also need is U.S. permission to fire the long-range missiles it has provided at targets deeper inside Russia.

The Patriot air defense system, the second the U.S. has provided to Ukraine, is one of several Biden announced this week at the NATO summit and is part of a swell of pledges to get weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off Russian attacks, including one this week that hit a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

The $225 million package also includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and more 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, among other munitions.

Zelenskyy late last month pleaded for additional U.S.-made Patriot systems, arguing that they will help his forces fight the close to 3,000 bombs that he said Russia launches into the country every month.

On Tuesday, through a joint statement the U.S., Germany and Romania said they would provide Ukraine with Patriot batteries, while the Netherlands and others will provide Patriot components to make up one more battery and Italy will provide a SAMP-T air defense system.

Other allies, including Canada, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom, will provide a number of other systems that will help Ukraine expand its coverage. Those systems include NASAMS, HAWKs, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS and Gepards. And other nations have agreed to provide munitions for those systems.

The additional U.S. Patriot system will be paid for through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the military to pull the system directly from its stocks and quickly get it to Ukraine.

In addition, last week the U.S. pledged $150 million in weapons to be pulled directly from its stocks, including air defense interceptors, artillery and other fires, and anti-tank weapons. It also pledged $2.2 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds, a mechanism used to put longer-term weapons systems on order, including Patriot missiles and NASAM air defense systems.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge af...

Associated Press

Baltimore bridge collapse survivor recounts fighting for his life

The only person who survived falling from Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge during its catastrophic collapse says he watched in horror as his coworkers, friends and relatives plunged to their deaths.

10 minutes ago

FILE - A vehicle is stranded on flooded Interstate 10 after Hurricane Beryl dumped rain, Monday, Ju...

Melina Walling and Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Houston keeps buckling under storms like Beryl. The fixes aren’t coming fast enough

Sharon Carr is frustrated. Like many others who lost power after Hurricane Beryl slammed into the Texas coast earlier this week, she went to a cooling center in Houston to get relief from summer heat while the city's utility company warned that restoring everyone's electricity could take longer than they might hope.

52 minutes ago

REPLACES INCORRECT CAPTION - Fernando Dayan Jorge displays an Olympic tattoo on his bicep, as he pr...

Megan Janetsky, Renata Brito, Kirsten Grieshaber and Daniella Matar, Associated Press

They fled from their home countries. Now, they’ll compete in Paris for the Refugee Olympic Team

After fleeing war and persecution, 36 athletes from 11 countries will compete in the Paris Games as part of the Refugee Olympic Team.

3 hours ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 9: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the NATO 75th anniversary...

Meg Kinnard

Here’s how to watch Biden’s news conference as he tries to quiet doubts after his poor debate

President Joe Biden will hold a news conference Thursday, the key event in a monumental week during which the Democratic incumbent is fending off calls for him to step aside as the party’s presumptive nominee following a shaky debate performance. It’s just the type of event that many political watchers have said Biden needs to pull off successfully to turn back […]

3 hours ago

Workers serve customers at a fast food restaurant Thursday, June 27, 2024, in southeast Denver. On ...

Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer

US inflation cools again, potentially paving way for Fed to cut interest rates soon

Inflation in the United States cooled in June for a third straight month, a sign that the worst price spike in four decades is steadily fading and may soon usher in interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

6 hours ago

FILE: Shopping carts are lined up in front of a Costco store on Feb. 25, 2021, in Inglewood, Califo...

Elisabeth Buchwald

Costco membership fees are going up for the first time since 2017

Costco is raising membership fees by $5 to $65 a year in the U.S. and Canada, but the good news is your hot dog is still $1.50.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Biden announces $225 million weapons package for Ukraine, including Patriot system