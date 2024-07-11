On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
60 In 60: No. 36 Utah’s Landen King (Tight End)

Jul 11, 2024, 1:47 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Landing at No. 36 is Utah tight end Landen King.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

King is the 12th Ute to crack our list through 24 picks. The most recent selections from Utah are No. 37 Nate Ritchie (S) No. 38 Keanu Tanuvasa (DT), No. 39 Johnny Maea (OL), and No. 40 Tao Johnson (DB).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Landen King

Listed at 6’5 and 222 pounds, King will be a junior in 2024 as he enters his second season as a Ute.

A two-sport star at Atascocita H.S. in Beaumont, Texas, King was rated the No. 9 tight end prospect by ESPN and considered a top-50 player in the state of Texas. He was all-district as a junior, making 53 catches for 853 yards and nine touchdowns. As a senior, King found the end zone ten times while piling up 975 yards on 65 grabs.

King played for the Auburn Tigers as a true freshman in 2021, making five catches for 59 yards and one score. He redshirted during the 2022 season.

King transferred to Utah ahead of the 2023 season and earned playing time in all 13 games, making four starts. The communication major ended the season with 14 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns. He set a career-high with 63 yards receiving and matched his career high with four catches against then-No. 17 Arizona.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports...

