Data of nearly all AT&T customers downloaded to third-party platform in a 2022 security breach
Jul 12, 2024, 7:12 AM
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Earth's more than year-long streak of record-shattering hot months kept on simmering through June, according to the European climate service Copernicus.
4 days ago
The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth.
5 days ago
For the second year in a row, Millcreek is celebrating the Fourth of July with a drone light show instead of the typical fireworks, and it's not the only city doing so.
9 days ago
Scientists have identified a giant salamanderlike predator with sharp fangs that likely ruled waters 280 million years ago. The creature existed before the dinosaurs and likely used its wide, flat head to suck in prey.
9 days ago
New research has found that the existence of the grapes we eat and drink may be tied to the extinction of dinosaurs.
9 days ago
Native American religious ceremonies with dancing, drumming, singing and the retelling of a sacred legend commemorated the recent birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone National Park.
11 days ago
