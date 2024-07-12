On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Data of nearly all AT&T customers downloaded to third-party platform in a 2022 security breach

Jul 12, 2024, 7:12 AM

FILE: The AT&T logo outside of AT&T corporate headquarters on March 13, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. (Ph...

FILE: The AT&T logo outside of AT&T corporate headquarters on March 13, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MICHELLE CHAPMAN, AP BUSINESS WRITER


The data of nearly all customers of the telecommunications giant AT&T was downloaded to a third-party platform in a 2022 security breach, the company said Friday, in a year already rife with massive cyberattacks.

The breach hit customers of AT&T’s cellular customers, customers of mobile virtual network operators using AT&T’s wireless network, as well as its landline customers who interacted with those cellular numbers.

A company investigation determined that compromised data includes files containing AT&T records of calls and texts between May 1, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2022.

AT&T has more than 100 million customers in the U.S. and almost 2.5 million business accounts.

The company said Friday that it has launched an investigation and engaged with cybersecurity experts to understand the nature and scope of the criminal activity.

“The data does not contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information,” AT&T said Friday.

The compromised data also doesn’t include some information typically seen in usage details, such as the time stamp of calls or texts, the company said. The data doesn’t include customer names, but AT&T said that there are often ways, using publicly available online tools, to find the name associated with a specific telephone number.

AT&T said that it currently doesn’t believe that the data is publicly available.

The compromised data also includes records from Jan. 2, 2023, for a very small number of customers. The records identify the telephone numbers an AT&T or MVNO cellular number interacted with during these periods. For a subset of records, one or more cell site identification number(s) associated with the interactions are also included.

The company continues to cooperate with law enforcement on the incident and that it understands that at least one person has been apprehended so far.

The year has already been marked by several major data breaches, including an earlier attack on AT&T. In March AT&T said that a dataset found on the “dark web” contained information such as Social Security numbers for about 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former account holders.

AT&T says a data breach leaked millions of customers’ information online. Were you affected?

AT&T said at the time that it had already reset the passcodes of current users and would be communicating with account holders whose sensitive personal information was compromised.

There’s also been major disruptions at car dealerships in North America after software provider CDK Global faced back-to-back cyberattacks. And Alabama’s education superintendent said earlier this month that some data was “breached” during a hacking attempt at the Alabama State Department of Education.

Shares of AT&T Inc., based in Dallas, fell more than 2% before the markets opened on Friday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

CORTE MADERA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 02: In an aerial view, a Caltrans changeable message sign on Highwa...

Seth Borenstein, AP Science Writer

June sizzles to 13th straight monthly heat record. String may end soon, but dangerous heat won’t

Earth's more than year-long streak of record-shattering hot months kept on simmering through June, according to the European climate service Copernicus.

4 days ago

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 24: A NASA graphic is seen inside the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility during a ...

Carlysle Price

Crew of NASA’s earthbound simulated Mars habitat emerge after a year

The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth.

5 days ago

Crews at Millcreek Common preparing light show drones for the city's Fourth of July celebration on ...

Brian Carlson

Millcreek prepping drones for its Independence Day spectacular

For the second year in a row, Millcreek is celebrating the Fourth of July with a drone light show instead of the typical fireworks, and it's not the only city doing so.

9 days ago

This July 2, 2018 image provided by Claudia Marsicano shows an image of the nearly complete skeleto...

ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN AP Science Writer

Fossils show huge salamanderlike predator with sharp fangs existed before the dinosaurs

Scientists have identified a giant salamanderlike predator with sharp fangs that likely ruled waters 280 million years ago. The creature existed before the dinosaurs and likely used its wide, flat head to suck in prey.

9 days ago

The grapes stored in their original packaging became the softest at the end of the experiment while...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

Modern grapes exist because the dinosaurs died out, new research finds

New research has found that the existence of the grapes we eat and drink may be tied to the extinction of dinosaurs.

9 days ago

This photo provided by Jordan Creech shows a white buffalo calf born on June 4, 2024, in the Lamar ...

Amy Besth Hanson and Mead Gruver, Associated Press

Tribes honor the birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone; Its name is Wakan Gli

Native American religious ceremonies with dancing, drumming, singing and the retelling of a sacred legend commemorated the recent birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone National Park.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Data of nearly all AT&T customers downloaded to third-party platform in a 2022 security breach