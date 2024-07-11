Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Says Conference Is In Great Spot With Utah, BYU

LAS VEGAS – Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has big hopes for the conference’s newest rivalry between the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes.

At the Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas, Yormark spoke highly on the state of the conference and the four new schools.

Big 12 Thriving Under Yormark

Many people thought that the Big 12 could suffer a similar fate as the Pac-12 as the college athletics landscape underwent major changes.

However, the conference was proactive as opposed to reactive and looks to reap the benefits as they go into 2024 with 16 schools.

“All in all, (I) love our narrative and position,” Yormark said. “We’re thriving. There’s such a like-mindedness amongst our schools. There is great collaboration. We’re working towards the same thing. We compete but we also root for each other. It’s a great time to be a part of the Big 12.”

On the topic of being proactive, Yormark said that the Big 12 was analyzing the futures of other conferences long before the uncertainty became deafening.

Regarding the process of picking schools to invite to the league, it’s all about how much value they could bring.

“That process started well in advance,” Yormark said. “You have to be prepared for the unexpected and the what if. What drove us there is the data. Big brands, great markets, excellence in performance, huge fanbases, etc. We felt the four corners could truly (bring) value.”

Utah, BYU Share Conference For First Time In Nearly 15 Years

The Utes and Cougars have one of the most storied and heated rivalries in all of college athletics.

However, the two schools haven’t been in the same conference since 2010.

Yormark said that the conference’s newest rivalry is already one of, if not, the best in the Big 12.

“There are great rivalries from top to bottom in this conference,” Yormark said. “But, at the top is Utah and BYU.”

About 2024 Big 12 Media Days

For the first time, the Big 12 is making its way to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is hosting the two-day event on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

The BYU Cougars will be attending their second Media Day as a member of the Big 12 after joining the conference in 2023. Last year, the Media Days were held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Utah is one of four newcomers to the Big 12 in 2024. The Utes will have a sense of familiarity at Allegiant Stadium though, having attended the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

