On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Says Conference Is In Great Spot With Utah, BYU

Jul 11, 2024, 2:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has big hopes for the conference’s newest rivalry between the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes.

At the Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas, Yormark spoke highly on the state of the conference and the four new schools.

Big 12 Thriving Under Yormark

Many people thought that the Big 12 could suffer a similar fate as the Pac-12 as the college athletics landscape underwent major changes.

However, the conference was proactive as opposed to reactive and looks to reap the benefits as they go into 2024 with 16 schools.

“All in all, (I) love our narrative and position,” Yormark said. “We’re thriving. There’s such a like-mindedness amongst our schools. There is great collaboration. We’re working towards the same thing. We compete but we also root for each other. It’s a great time to be a part of the Big 12.”

On the topic of being proactive, Yormark said that the Big 12 was analyzing the futures of other conferences long before the uncertainty became deafening.

Regarding the process of picking schools to invite to the league, it’s all about how much value they could bring.

“That process started well in advance,” Yormark said. “You have to be prepared for the unexpected and the what if. What drove us there is the data. Big brands, great markets, excellence in performance, huge fanbases, etc. We felt the four corners could truly (bring) value.”

Utah, BYU Share Conference For First Time In Nearly 15 Years

The Utes and Cougars have one of the most storied and heated rivalries in all of college athletics.

However, the two schools haven’t been in the same conference since 2010.

Yormark said that the conference’s newest rivalry is already one of, if not, the best in the Big 12.

“There are great rivalries from top to bottom in this conference,” Yormark said. “But, at the top is Utah and BYU.”

About 2024 Big 12 Media Days

For the first time, the Big 12 is making its way to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is hosting the two-day event on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

The BYU Cougars will be attending their second Media Day as a member of the Big 12 after joining the conference in 2023. Last year, the Media Days were held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Utah is one of four newcomers to the Big 12 in 2024. The Utes will have a sense of familiarity at Allegiant Stadium though, having attended the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: No. 36 Utah’s Landen King (Tight End)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Landing at No. 36 is Utah tight end Landen King.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez Embracing Change In College Athletics

Mountain West Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez is ready to lead the charge into the next era of Mountain West athletics.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Provides Injury Update On BYU LB Ben Bywater

Linebacker Ben Bywater is working his way back from an injury he suffered last season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Signs Tij Iginla To Entry Level Deal

The Utah Hockey Club signed Tij Iginla, their first draft pick in franchise history, to an entry-level contract.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jimmer Fredette Supports BYU Football At Media Day Before Olympics Trip

Jimmer is set to lock in for the Olympic games in Paris.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Boasts Confident Outlook For BYU Football Entering 2024 Season

The ninth year head coach exits Big 12 Media Day with confidence that BYU football will exceed expectations.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Says Conference Is In Great Spot With Utah, BYU