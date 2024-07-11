On the Site:
Driver arrested, accused of going 133 mph while fleeing police

Jul 11, 2024, 3:28 PM

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


WEST VALLEY CITY — Utah Highway Patrol troopers have caught up with a man accused of fleeing from them while driving between 133 mph and 140 mph.

The 18-year-old man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Thursday for investigation of failing to stop at the command of police, reckless driving and going over 100 mph.

About 4 a.m. on July 5, a trooper on state Route 201 noticed a vehicle coming up rapidly behind him near 3200 West. The trooper’s radar recorded the man’s speed at 105 mph, according to a police booking affidavit.

“As the vehicle passed, I activated my emergency lights and siren and provided the license plate of the vehicle to dispatch,” the trooper wrote in the affidavit. “I initiated a pursuit of the vehicle. During the pursuit, the vehicle reached speeds over 133 mph.”

Previous interaction

Near 7200 South on I-15, the trooper lost sight of the vehicle and called off the chase. But during a records check, it was learned that troopers had previously had interaction with the 2007 Lexus EX and its owner, according to the affidavit.

Early Thursday, several troopers went to the owner’s registered address and talked to the man.

“He told me that he was at a party and somebody took his keys and then called him and said they just got in a chase with the police, with their speeds reaching 140 mph. I told him I thought he was lying and asked him to provide me with the information of the person who took his vehicle. He then told me that he was lying, and that it was him who fled from me,” the affidavit states. “He told me that he had been drinking that night and was nervous about getting stopped for his speed, so he fled.”

The man was then arrested and his vehicle was impounded.

