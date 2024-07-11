Utah State Football Interim Head Coach Nate Dreiling Focused On Moving Forward After ‘Whirlwind’ Past Two Weeks

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – It may not be how he wanted to become a head coach, but Utah State interim head coach Nate Dreiling has the keys to the car. The training wheels are off for the first-time HC after the sudden dismissal of former head coach Blake Anderson on July 2.

Dreiling joined Hans & Scotty on KSL Sports Zone on Thursday, July 11. MW media days are at the Circa Resort and Casino on Wednesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 11.

“It’s been a whirlwind, not just for me and my family, but obviously these players as well,” the first-time head coach said of the sudden change in title and responsibility. “Everyone was blindsided by the news and taken back at first. I think our staff has done a fabulous job putting a game plan in place…”

As the youngest coach in FBS at 33, Dreiling stressed the importance of stabilizing the situation.

“The one big concern was, what is going to change? Everyone loved the previous way that we had and how we were aligned… It’s going to be the exact same stuff that we’ve been doing. The only thing we’ll tweak here and there is what they think can help get this place better and help us get to a Mountain West Championship.”

Dreiling also recognizes that his players are the focus and deserve a voice.

“Every answer, the decision I make is going to be what’s best for the players. They’ve been here a lot longer than I have. I’m going to give them the platform they need to be successful.”

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State opens the 2024 season against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31, at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff time is TBA.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

Follow @bpreece24