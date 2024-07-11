On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Girl suffers heat exhaustion at hot springs

Jul 11, 2024, 4:33 PM | Updated: 4:42 pm

FILE: A Utah County sheriff's vehicle is pictured in Spanish Fork on Monday, March 22, 2021.

FILE: A Utah County sheriff's vehicle is pictured in Spanish Fork on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


SPANISH FORK — A 15-year-old girl experienced heat exhaustion at Diamond Fork Hot Springs Thursday afternoon and required rescue, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant Spencer Cannon reported Search and Rescue assisted the girl, who “had problems getting down” from the hot springs.

The Sheriff’s Office said medical helicopters were called.

It is unknown if the girl was alone at the springs.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

