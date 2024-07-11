Girl suffers heat exhaustion at hot springs
Jul 11, 2024, 4:33 PM | Updated: 4:42 pm
(Steve Griffin, Deseret News)
SPANISH FORK — A 15-year-old girl experienced heat exhaustion at Diamond Fork Hot Springs Thursday afternoon and required rescue, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
Sergeant Spencer Cannon reported Search and Rescue assisted the girl, who “had problems getting down” from the hot springs.
The Sheriff’s Office said medical helicopters were called.
It is unknown if the girl was alone at the springs.
This story is breaking and will be updated.