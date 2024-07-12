UPDATE: 18 injured at Stadium of Fire accident, officials say

PROVO — In its latest update, the Provo Fire Department said Thursday that 18 people were injured in a fireworks mishap at the Stadium of Fire on July 4.

Provo City Fire Marshal Lynn Schofield told KSL TV that all the individuals injured at the event have been released from the hospital. However, some did need follow up care.

“It is unfortunate that this occurred, and we are thankful that the injured are recovering,” Schofield said in a news release.

Videos of the events taken by attendees, many recording a jet flyover just as the malfunction started, show several individual fireworks flying into the public seating on the east side of LaVell Edwards Stadium and on the field. The show was part of the annual America’s Freedom Festival which includes fireworks and a concert.

Following the accident, the Freedom Festival issued the following statement:

Last night at Stadium of Fire, as the national anthem concluded, a firework in the south end of the stadium—that was planned to go off at the end of the national anthem—malfunctioned. Several people were injured. The event was paused until all of those injured received treatment and the remaining fireworks were inspected. We are still investigating why the firework malfunctioned. Our sincere thoughts are with those injured, and we are coordinating with Provo Fire & Rescue to receive updates on their conditions. We thank Provo Fire & Rescue, the Provo Police Department, and BYU security and safety personnel for their quick response last night.

The release futher stated investigators have compiled reports from first responders assigned to the event. Additionally, investigators sent out emails to those who attended the event seeking information.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you or someone you know was injured or struck by debris immediately after the flyover, you are asked to reach out to Schofield at firemarshal@provo.org.