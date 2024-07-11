On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Intermountain program helping patients find their ‘Way to Wellness’

Jul 11, 2024, 5:48 PM | Updated: 5:59 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN – When Kevin Anderson had his annual physical last year, his A1C levels came back in the pre-diabetic range. A1C tests measure the average blood sugar levels a person has over the span of three months

“It kinda freaked me out a little bit,” he said. “I would hate to cut my life short.”

His father died of heart disease and kidney failure as a result of diabetes, and Anderson didn’t want to take the same path. So, the 67-year-old decided to take charge of his own health.

“My wife found this Way to Wellness class (through Intermountain),” he said. “It talks about nutrition, things that you should be eating, the things you should be avoiding.”

Kevin's current weight - 203 lbs. (Kevin Anderson) Kevin's before weight - 234 lbs. (Kevin Anderson) Anderson family. (Kevin Anderson)

He said his favorite part was taking a field trip to the local grocery store where the nutritionists showed them how to read the packaging on food labels.

“That helped tremendously,” he said.

‘Way to Wellness’ is a CDC-approved diabetes prevention program through Intermountain Health. The year-long program includes 20 in-person or virtual group classes on healthy eating, physical fitness, sleep, and stress management. The program also offers one-on-one consultations with a dietitian.

“It helps them to actually become more independent in their health,” Melanie Holden, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Intermountain Health, said. “It’s so, so empowering to see them make those changes and be able to make those changes for the rest of their lives.”

Anderson has been participating in the program for nearly a year and has seen a significant difference, not only in his weight – he lost 31 pounds over the past year – but how he feels overall.

“I feel better. My health is better. I feel like I have more energy. I’m able to do more things,” he said.

For more information on the Way to Wellness program, visit intermountainhealth.org.

Intermountain also offers ‘Way to Wellness Bites’ – free, 90-minute classes to give participants a “taste” of what the year-long program is like.

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

It's a fun way to celebrate Independence Day, but experts are reminding us: if not handled proper...

Emma Benson

Fireworks safety tips for Fourth of July

It's a fun way to celebrate Independence Day, but experts are reminding us: if not handled properly, fireworks can be dangerous.

8 days ago

The new comprehensive cancer center at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden....

Emma Benson

New Intermountain cancer center brings care to northern Utah patients

When it comes to treating cancer, having access to state-of-the-art specialized care near you can make all the difference.

14 days ago

Tom Nehring practicing his punches against a punching bag with another boxer....

Emma Benson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

‘This is medicine for me’: A Utah man is battling Parkinson’s with boxing

An interactive class is helping those effected by Parkinson’s disease by keeping them active with boxing.

21 days ago

(FILE) An audiologist preforming an a hearing test. (KSL TV)...

Emma Benson

Listen up! The health consequences of untreated hearing loss

Around 600,000 people in Utah have hearing loss, but many may not realize they do until they're tested and how it can affect their health.

28 days ago

Kenneth Applegate was diagnosed with high blood pressure. (Courtesy: Kenneth Applegate)...

Emma Benson

Utah dad’s journey from hypertension to health

At age 25, Applegate was diagnosed with high blood pressure. At first, he didn't think it was a big deal, until things became more serious.

1 month ago

Jeremy Ward, a dad diagnosed with sleep apnea, poses with his family. (Courtesy: Jeremy Ward)...

Emma Benson

Utah man finds sleep apnea relief with Inspire sleep therapy

Utah dad of six and avid biker was diagnosed with severe sleep apnea. It wasn't until he received the Inspire implant that he found relief.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Intermountain program helping patients find their ‘Way to Wellness’