Lanes of northbound Interstate 15 in Davis County damaged by heat, UDOT says

Jul 11, 2024, 6:31 PM | Updated: 6:43 pm

Traffic was backed up on northbound Interstate 15 in Davis County due to road damage from the heat....

Traffic was backed up on northbound Interstate 15 in Davis County due to road damage from the heat. (UDOT camera)

(UDOT camera)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

CENTERVILLE The hot weather continues to cause havoc on Utah’s highways. 

A portion of northbound Interstate 15 in Davis County experienced buckling on Thursday afternoon, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The road damage was at milepost 320 (1000 North Centerville). UDOT said the right two lanes were closed.

“Sounds like the two right lanes are closed due to buckling from the heat. Our crews are out there right now working on it, but I’m not sure how long it will take to make the repair,” said UDOT spokesman John Gleason.

This story may be updated.

