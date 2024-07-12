Lanes of northbound Interstate 15 in Davis County damaged by heat, UDOT says

CENTERVILLE — The hot weather continues to cause havoc on Utah’s highways.

A portion of northbound Interstate 15 in Davis County experienced buckling on Thursday afternoon, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Road damage

NB I-15 at MP 320 (1000 N Centerville) Davis Co.

2 Right Lanes Closed

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 11, 2024

The road damage was at milepost 320 (1000 North Centerville). UDOT said the right two lanes were closed.

“Sounds like the two right lanes are closed due to buckling from the heat. Our crews are out there right now working on it, but I’m not sure how long it will take to make the repair,” said UDOT spokesman John Gleason.

