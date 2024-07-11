Former BYU Coach Bronco Mendenhall Excited For Next Journey At New Mexico

LAS VEGAS – Bronco Mendenhall has never backed away from a challenge.

The former BYU head coach stepped into the role as BYU’s head man amidst off-the-field scandals and losing on the field.

In short order, Mendenhall was able to guide BYU to the national relevance they seek.

Bronco Mendenhall: Back at MWC Media Day

After leading BYU for 11 seasons, he surprised everyone leaving for the same position at Virginia. The Hoos went from ACC cellar dweller to New Year’s Six bowl in four years.

Bronco Mendenhall is back in the Mountain West Conference as the head coach at New Mexico. Mendenhall coached at BYU from 2005-2015.#MWFB pic.twitter.com/eiwnwjepzm — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 11, 2024

Mendenhall surprised everyone again by resigning from his position after the 2021 season.

He took a break and left for Montana with his wife, Holly.

Now, at 58, Mendenhall, once among the youngest coaches in college football, returns to FBS coaching—this time at New Mexico.

That puts the two-time Mountain West Champion back in the conference he started with when he took over the BYU program in 2005.

Day 2 of Mountain West Media Days at the 21-and-over Circa Resort in Downtown Las Vegas was a reminder that Bronco is back. And he’s excited for the opportunity to guide a Lobo program that has only had two winning seasons since 2007.

“I have really high expectations,” said Mendenhall. “What I’ve found is when young people are asked to meet really high expectations, and they know you care, but also that you hold them accountable every time they’re anxious to meet those expectations.”

Bronco Mendenhall back in the Mountain West!@kslsports pic.twitter.com/PEPZ1vQHQr — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) July 11, 2024

Looking at the coaches within the Mountain West today compared to Mendenhall’s first stint in the conference, it’s a far different league.

Sure, Air Force coach Troy Calhoun remains in place at the Academy. Mendenhall battled against him for four seasons as BYU’s coach. But gone is Gary Patterson at TCU, Utah, led by Kyle Whittingham, Sonny Lubick at Colorado State, or Joe Glenn at Wyoming.

To highlight the change, the Mountain West has seven new coaches this season–including Mendenhall.

“When I was in the Mountain West before. It started with TCU, Utah, and BYU, and the quality of the teams, man, it was a great league,” said Mendenhall.

“I remember when Utah, TCU left and BYU went Independent. There was a significant shift there. But that void was filled with new teams and the Mountain West has been strong and consistent for a long time. I see it being strong and consistent now. But gosh, with seven new coaches, that’s a ton [of change]. I don’t think that reflects on the league’s stability; I think it reflects on college football. It’s a very unique time.”

Former players are coaching for Mendenhall at New Mexico

New Mexico was picked 11th out of 12 teams in the Mountain West Conference. Expectations for Mendenhall’s Lobos will be low, but he will look to exceed those with a staff that features many young coaches who played for him at BYU.

Jason Beck, Jan Jorgensen, Famika Anae, Micah Simon, and Shane Hunter, who all played for Mendenhall, are assistants in Albuquerque.

“We have the most former players of a head coach in all of college football; fourteen is the number. So, eight of my ten assistants and my entire football building are nothing but former players of mine. I love developing young people. That’s not only players; that’s young coaches as well. These are people I know, love, and trust.”

Settling into Albuquerque is another journey for Mendenhall in his football career, which dates back to American Fork High School and Snow College, where he was a JUCO All-American.

Had the chance to chat with former #BYUFootball coach Bronco Mendenhall today at MW Media Days. Showed him an old photo of him from the @KSLSports archives from when he played at Snow College. Here’s the question, the clip and his answer.#WeAreNM #EarnedNotGiven pic.twitter.com/c6C9yPdgot — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) July 12, 2024

While fielding questions with the media, KSL 5 TV’s Sam Farnsworth showed Mendenhall a clip of an interview with the late Paul James on KSL from his Snow College days. Farnsworth asked Mendenhall what he would think of his path over the years.

“I think he’d be surprised and would wonder why he would travel that path,” Mendenhall said. “But I would tell that person if I switched it, that he would be grateful for choosing and doing hard things. That’s what I would tell that version of myself a long time ago.”

Mendenhall gears up for another hard task at New Mexico, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper