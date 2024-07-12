Hildale City officials order stop to indoor water use after drinking well found damaged

HILDALE, Washington County — Officials with Hildale City notified residents Thursday night to stop indoor water use effective immediately after damage to a well was discovered.

“The largest culinary/drinking water well in the Hildale/Colorado City Water System has been damaged and is not working,”‘ according to a Facebook post by Hildale City.

Officials said crews are working on the problem and will have it repaired as soon as possible.

“With the intense record setting heat wave, we need to maintain drinking water for people’s health and safety in our community,” the post read. “We also need to make sure we have adequate water for fighting any potential fires.”

The city is asking residents to be considerate of family, friends and neighbors.

The city said water use should return to normal “within a few days.”