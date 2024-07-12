How a ‘surprise’ visit to Utah by Ukraine’s president came together

SALT LAKE CITY — As news broke Thursday of the upcoming visit to Utah by Ukraine’s president and first lady, Victoria Olson was thrilled.

“For us,” she said, “it’s a very exciting event.”

Olson is from Ukraine but has lived in Utah for the last year and a half. In her native Ukrainian, Olson told KSL TV learning that President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska planned to attend a meeting of the National Governors Association in Salt Lake City on Friday was “big news” – and certainly unexpected.

“This was a surprise,” Olson said. “And we really look forward to tomorrow when we will see the president personally.”

Jonathan Freedman, president of World Trade Center-Utah and honorary consul of Ukraine in Utah, said this high-profile visit came after about three weeks of hard work. Freedman said Gov. Spencer Cox invited President Zelensky to speak to the NGA, which Cox currently chairs.

Welcome to Utah, @NatlGovsAssoc! Today we welcome governors and partners from across the country to the Beehive State for the Summer National Governors Association meeting! pic.twitter.com/qJjMQE84ZF — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) July 11, 2024

On July 4, Freedman said the state received confirmation that the visit – which will include a delegation of dozens of Ukrainians, including the country’s ambassador to the United States – would happen.

Ukraine’s president is set to address the governors’ assembly in Utah on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Grand America Hotel, according to Freedman.

“I expect that President Zelensky will talk about the current plight that they’re facing,” Freedman said. “Even just a couple of days ago, one of the largest children’s hospitals in Ukraine was bombed, causing many casualties.”

Freedman said during the visit, Utah leaders will also sign a sister-state relationship with the region of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

The U.S. has given Ukraine billions of dollars in its fight against Russia, which launched an invasion more than two years ago. But that support isn’t unanimous. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is among those who have opposed sending more money to Ukraine.

Lee’s office did not respond to questions Thursday about whether the senator would attend Zelensky’s speech, or what he thinks of Ukraine’s president visiting Utah.

“We’re seeing some support wane for Ukraine, sadly,” Freedman acknowledged. “And so I’m thrilled to see the president and first lady and the delegation come here because it reminds us that this is important to support. We believe in life and liberty and freedom and protecting your own land, protecting your families. We believe in these things, and we believe in standing up to tyrants and evil.”

Olson echoed that.

She said U.S. support is critical in the fight against Russia and should continue.

“Every day not only our soldiers are dying who are defending our country from the aggressor country, but also civilians and many children are suffering,” Olson said. “Every day, all the cities of Ukraine are suffering.”

Many of Utah’s leaders have been openly supportive of Ukraine since Russia invaded. Last year, Utah Senate President Stuart Adams led a trade delegation to the country and met with Zelensky in Kyiv.

Security around the Grand America Hotel, where Zelensky will speak, was tight Thursday. Dump trucks sat around the perimeter along with multiple state law enforcement vehicles.

Freedman said the U.S. Secret Service was also involved in ensuring a secure environment during the Ukrainian president’s visit.