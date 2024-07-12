On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

Doctors caution against exercise in triple-digit heat as temperatures soar in Salt Lake City

Jul 11, 2024, 9:56 PM | Updated: 10:28 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Amid extreme heat that set new records Thursday, doctors were cautioning that symptoms of heat-related illnesses and heat stroke could set in within a matter of minutes.

“When it’s as hot as it is right now, these are the kind of temperatures that can affect anyone really quickly,” said Dr. Tom Nelson, emergency department medical director for Intermountain Medical Center.

Nelson said initial symptoms include dehydration and people generally not feeling well before more serious complications start to develop.

“That can progress into something called rhabdomyolysis, or muscle breakdown,” Nelson said. “Eventually, it can start to affect your organs, kidneys, liver, heart — everything can be affected by these incredibly high temperatures. And if you exert to a point of real danger, it’s called heat stroke, which can be a life-threatening condition.”

According to Nelson, people should avoid exercising in the heat of the day and if they do have to be outside they should stay as hydrated as possible while seeking shade as often as possible.

‘Heat affects everybody’

Just because someone is fit and hydrated doesn’t mean they’re immune to the effects of the heat, Nelson said.

“It’s really easy to assume when you’re young and healthy that the heat won’t negatively affect you but that’s absolutely not true,” Nelson said. “The heat affects everybody.”

Despite the triple-digit temperatures, hikers still attempted to reach their outdoor destinations on the east bench.

One man near the Mount Olympus Trail told KSL TV he had gone to the top of the mountain Thursday afternoon, and was not feeling well after underestimating the toll the hike would take.

Mari Aguilar said she had tried hiking around 9 a.m. However, it was too hot then.

“We had to go and we literally just came back again because we’re like, ‘let’s give it another try, it’ll cool down,’” Aguilar told KSL TV.

Even after 6 p.m., she said it still felt too hot.

“You can’t even put the window down, you know,” she said. “Because it’s like so hot. It’s hot air. Nobody likes hot air.”

Austin Nguyen and Iris Tang were part of a group that tried to hike above Bell Canyon Reservoir after 6 p.m. and also found the conditions to simply be too much.

“We were hoping to dip in the waterfall, but it was too hot so we didn’t make it all the way up there,” Nguyen said.

Tang said the group was experienced and came prepared with hydro flasks and food.

“Yeah, it was so hot we just kind of got tired and just ate chicken,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

"Way to Wellness" is a CDC-approved diabetes prevention program through Intermountain Health. The y...

Emma Benson

Intermountain program helping patients find their ‘Way to Wellness’

'Way to Wellness' is a CDC-approved diabetes prevention program through Intermountain Health. "It helps them to actually become more independent in their health," Melanie Holden, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Intermountain Health, said.

8 hours ago

The Bear River Health Department said a group of young women from Box Elder County were staying at ...

Emma Benson

Youth group getting treatment after possible exposure to bats

The Bear River Health Department said a group of young women from Box Elder County were staying at a cabin at Camp Chi-Keena in Soda Springs, Idaho that was apparently infested with multiple bats.

6 days ago

3-year-old Truman "Tru" Hunt was diagnosed with a rare heart condition while on vacation with his f...

Lindsay Aerts

Lehi toddler develops rare and sudden heart condition in Hawaii, neighbors rally support

A dream vacation in Hawaii turned into a nightmare for a Lehi family whose toddler is now battling for his life after developing a sudden and rare heart condition.

6 days ago

A new study found that people with type 2 diabetes who were being treated with a class of GLP-1 dru...

Deidre McPhillips, CNN

Popular weight-loss and diabetes medications linked to lower risk of some cancers, study finds

GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy may help lower the risk of certain cancers, a new study suggests.

6 days ago

People with ARFID can be debilitating and lead to long term health issues, experts said. (SbytovaMN...

Madeline Holcombe, CNN

‘I would call this the silent eating disorder’: What experts want you to know about ARFID

Experts said people with ARFID are very limited in the foods they feel safe and comfortable eating. Unlike just being “picky,” this disorder can be debilitating and cause long-term health problems, "I would call this the silent eating disorder.'

9 days ago

A flag flies above the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company on March 17, 2024 in Indianapol...

Jen Christensen, CNN

FDA approves donanemab, Eli Lilly’s treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved donanemab, a monoclonal antibody designed to slow the progression of early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Doctors caution against exercise in triple-digit heat as temperatures soar in Salt Lake City