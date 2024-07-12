On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
LOCAL NEWS

Watch live: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Matthew McConaughey speak in Salt Lake City

Jul 12, 2024, 9:16 AM | Updated: 11:31 am

Matthew McConaughey speaks with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis at the National...

Matthew McConaughey speaks with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis at the National Governors Association in Salt Lake City. (Gov. Cox, X)

(Gov. Cox, X)

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


LIVE: Matthew McConaughey speaks with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis at the National Governors Association in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY — Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will speak late Friday morning at the National Governors Association summer meetings in Salt Lake City, following actor Matthew McConaughey, who addressed culture and polarization in a conversation with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Zelenskyy’s visit comes after he has spent the week meeting with NATO leaders in Washington as he urges continued support from the West in Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s incursion. Though Ukraine is not a NATO ally, the nation has relied on aid from the U.S. and European nations to provide weapons, along with humanitarian and economic aid.

With the foreign leader in town, security at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City was tight, with dump trucks lining the blocks around the hotel and Secret Service agents securing the convention floor. Attendees were required to pass through metal detectors and have their bags searched to enter.

Cox announced he will sign a memorandum of understanding between Utah and Kyiv Oblast, the Ukrainian province surrounding the nation’s capital, Friday afternoon. During a morning press conference, he told the dozens of reporters from local and national news outlets that the memorandum signifies a “kind of sister-state relationship” to promote trade with the region.

“(Zelenskyy) has been to California, New York and Washington, but this is his first trip to the heartland of the country,” Cox said. “My message is the message that I’ve always given, and that is that we care deeply about freedom, not just at home, but abroad as well.”

‘Fear is easier to sell,’ McConaughey says

Though McConaughey has flirted with politics in the past in his home state of Texas, the actor offered an outsider’s view of the current political climate in the U.S., which has tended toward vitriol and calcification in recent years.

“We’re not having real confrontation right now,” McConaughey said.

He and Cox discussed the Utah governor’s yearlong Disagree Better initiative, through which he has sought to promote more civility in politics. McConaughey said he believes both major parties are incentivized to invalidate the other side’s arguments in part out of self-preservation.

“I want to hear more vision from our leaders, rather than just: ‘I want to do the opposite of what they want,'” he said. “Fear is easier to sell than hope. It’s more measurable.”

“It seems like both parties have gotten out of the persuasion business,” Cox replied.

While the conversation was focused on politics, it wasn’t without moments of levity as several of the governors in attendance geeked out over sharing a room with the Academy Award winner. Each governor and dignitary in attendance at the two-day meeting at the Grand America Hotel received a cowboy hat to kick off the meeting Thursday, and Cox confessed to being a little starstruck seeing McConaughey don his.

“My chief of staff and I looked at each other and said, ‘That’s why he’s a movie star,'” Cox said.

McConaughey even regaled the crowd with his signature line of, “Alright, alright, alright,” from his film debut in 1993’s “Dazed and Confused.”

But the actor praised the governor’s initiative toward civility, which he sees as a “real issue” facing the nation.

“Trust that what you’re on to is good medicine,” he concluded, adding that proponents of civility could use future disagreement and strife as a warning.

“So, scare some people. Scare us. Scare more Americans … that if we don’t do this, this could be the outcome,” he said.

This story will be updated.

