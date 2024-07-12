Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale For Utah Hockey Club’s Inaugural Season

SALT LAKE CITY – About three months from the team’s regular season opener, single-game tickets for Utah Hockey Club‘s inaugural season went on sale.

Utah Hockey Club single-game tickets go on sale

Single-game tickets for Utah HC’s 2024 campaign officially went on sale on Friday, July 12.

Utah opens its season on October 8 at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets can do so via SeatGeek.

🥅 𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗟𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: 𝘖𝘕 𝘚𝘈𝘓𝘌 𝘕𝘖𝘞 🥅 Don’t miss the Utah Hockey Club in action this season! Head over to https://t.co/8pnbYBWhcq to secure your tickets now 🎟️🩵#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/dTJNNFCQaO — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) July 12, 2024

Utah Hockey Club will open its 2024 preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on September 22.

The team’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings a day later on September 23.

Utah will begin its inaugural season as an NHL team in the fall. The team will play its home games at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The team will host the Blackhawks for its home opener on October 8.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

