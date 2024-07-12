Sandy City Council to vote on rec center renovation

On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Jul 12, 2024, 11:12 AM | Updated: 12:50 pm

BY BRITTANY TAIT


SANDY — Sandy City Officials are working to upgrade a 40-year-old recreation center.

“It’s not built for today’s needs,” Cyndi Sharkey, city council member at large, said. “But this is so much more than a gym.”

The renovation of the Alta Canyon Sports Center will dot the agenda of the city’s upcoming council meeting on July 23 at 5:15 p.m.

“We are trying to reconstruct this with grants, sponsorships, and not impose a property tax as we move into Phase 1,” Sharkey said. “We need to give our neighbors a break, They already funded a new fire station.”

In 2023, Sandy residents voted to approve a $21 million bond to reform and rebuild Fire Station 31. The new station will sit at 9295 South 255 W. in the heart of the city’s downtown Cairn’s District.

According to the city’s public information officer, Susan Wood, $11 million has already been allocated to the Alta Canyon Sports Center remodel.

The breakdown looks like this:

  • Fiscal year 2024
    • General revenue: $3,000,000
    • Grant funds: $460,000
  • Fiscal year 2025
    • General revenue: $7,194,733
    • Impact fees: $1,085,372
  • Total Funds: $11,740,105

Sandy resident Pat Jones has lived in Sandy since 1987. Jones attends most city council meetings and voted in the recent Flash Surveys to gather public opinion about the Alta Canyon Project.

“There needs to be a majority voice, but it is missing,” Jones said. “I wish every resident would receive a survey in the mail. Instead they have to opt in and request the surveys. Very few do that. I just want representation on this local level.”

Sandy has polled its residents over the years about the ACSC.

An average of 450 neighbors took part in the Flash Vote surveys. There are more than 95,000 residents in the city.

“That is disappointing and shocking,” Sandy resident John Knab said. “We need hundreds and thousands of people to weigh in. This facility is only being used by 2% of Sandy’s population. It seems odd to dedicate money to that.”

Marci Houseman, the Sandy City Council Member representing District Four said Community Centers are at the core of unifying a city.

“It’s an investment in wellness. It’s an investment in connection and combating mental health struggles and loneliness,” Houseman said. “This investment pays off in a lot of different ways.”

Houseman has helped facilitate town halls to discuss the ACSC renovations. She said Phase 1 will be capped at $15 million.

“We are dedicated to listening to our constituents,” Houseman said. “I have received hundreds of emails asking for indoor pickleball courts. People want to play pickleball year-round. We are practicing fiscal management across the city. Just because we are now focusing on the Alta Canyon Sports Center doesn’t mean we didn’t financially support public safety. Our fire station bond is evidence of that.”

Public comment is always welcomed at council meetings.

Houseman clarified the meeting on July 23 will not identify what the rebuild will look like or when construction will begin. City planners said Phase 1 will envelop the next 20 years.

