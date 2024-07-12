On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Matthew McConaughey discusses political polarization at NGA meeting in SLC

Jul 12, 2024, 11:49 AM | Updated: 1:02 pm

Matthew McConaughey speaks at the National Governors Association meeting in Utah on Friday morning....

Matthew McConaughey speaks at the National Governors Association meeting in Utah on Friday morning. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Throughout Friday morning, security around the Grand America Hotel heightened as the state welcomed governors from across the U.S., a well-known actor, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Starting off the day

The United Way of Salt Lake and the National Governors Association have partnered to help get school supplies to those in need in the valley.

Stuffing 3,000 backpacks with school supplies, the backpacks will go to students from preschool through high school across the valley.

Through each backpack, a student can step through the classroom ready to learn.

“They don’t have to worry about having a backpack like the other students. They can come in. That’s all taken care of and their parents don’t have to worry about it either,” said Brianne Butterfield, United Way of Salt Lake volunteer projects coordinator.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis then moved on to talk with the media, where Cox previewed Zelenskyy’s visit to the Beehive State.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis talk with media to introduce Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Utah. (Karah Brackin, KSL TV)

Cox noted Utah has and does support Ukraine.

“I’m grateful that we are able to slow down and stop evil without risking the blood of our people. So, my hat’s off to the Ukrainian people who are standing up to that evil,” Cox said.

Preparing to pass the torch to the next chair of the NGA, Cox spoke on the longevity of his platform and initiative: “Disagree Better.”

“There is a hunger for this. There’s a desperation out there,” Cox said.

Moving into the ballroom

Cox and Polis welcomed renowned actor Matthew McConaughey to weigh in on the armchair conversation of disagreeing better with one another in a country that is prone to be politically driven and divided.

“So much of America almost wants to watch the car wreck because we believe, hey, but our leadership and especially in government do not need to look like an episode of Real Housewives… How do you show that two sides can at least understand the other side and still walk away going, ‘I hear where you’re coming from. I disagree on this point, but I hear where you’re coming from?’” McConaughey said.

Actor Matthew McConaughey addresses the National Governors Association meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah, Friday morning. (Karah Brackin, KSL TV)

As the state prepared to welcome Zelenskyy Friday, several Ukrainian officials and supporters were on site.

