George, Kessler Out For Jazz At Vegas Summer League

Jul 12, 2024, 12:02 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Neither Keyonte George nor Walker Kessler will suit up for the Utah Jazz during Vegas Summer League.

George dominated the Salt Lake City Summer League averaging 30.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in two games.

Kessler averaged 7.0 points, 10.5 points, and 3.0 blocks in his two appearances.

George, Kessler’s Absence Opens Room For Jazz Rookies In Vegas

With George and Kessler out of the rotation, rookies Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski should see increased roles in Las Vegas.

Williams, the Jazz’s lone lottery pick averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 26 minutes per game, but shot just 26 percent from the floor and nine percent from three.

Filipowski also struggled to shoot the ball knocking down 20 percent of his field goal attempts en route to a 2.0 point, 4.7 rebound, and 1.0 assist average.

Collier was the Jazz’s most impressive rookie averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and only 1.3 turnovers while shooting 48 percent from the floor, 33 percent from three, and 75 percent from the free-throw line.

Now, along with second-year players Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh, the Jazz’s three rookies will be on full display in Las Vegas.

Utah Jazz Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

Saturday: 7/13 @ Dallas Mavericks 8:30 MDT NBATV

Mon: 7/15 @ Sacramento Kings 8:00 MDT ESPNU

Wed: 7/17 vs. Toronto Raptors 3:00 MDT ESPN2

Thu: 7/18 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 8:00 MDT NBATV

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

