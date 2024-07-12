On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
LOCAL NEWS

Doctors issue warning to Utahns because of record 100+ degree heat

Jul 12, 2024, 1:25 PM

DEATH VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: A sign reading "Extreme Heat Danger" warns visitors during a long-duration heat wave impacting much of the state on July 9, 2024 in Death Valley National Park, California. Park visitors are urged to "travel prepared to survive" as temperatures are predicted to reach close to record highs this week. Death Valley is the hottest and driest place in the United States. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

BY ALEX CABRERO


SALT LAKE CITY Intermountain Health held a news conference Friday morning warning people to be careful in recent hundred-degree temperatures.

Utah has had these high temperatures before, but Dr. Patrick Caroll with Intermountain Health said this time it’s different.

“Temperatures are higher. We are setting records,” Caroll said. “And it could be easy to become complacent with that, and now is not the time to be complacent. Now is the time to really ensure your own safety and that of your loved ones, particularly those that are vulnerable.”

Medical professionals said Friday that the basics are very important. They urged people to stay hydrated and stay out of direct sunlight.

Carroll told KSL TV that although these warnings have been issued previously, you never know what message will make someone stop and think about going outside in the heat. Carroll hoped that their message would help people take necessary precautions.

He said there are a lot of new people in Utah who may be experiencing high, dry heat for the first time.

Doctors and nurses have been seeing an increase in emergency room visits throughout Utah, according to Caroll.

