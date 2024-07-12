FBI seeking suspect in connection to Ogden teen who disappeared in Mexico City

SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI says agents are looking for Antonio Moreno in connection with the disappearance of 14-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez, of Ogden, who went missing from her grandmother’s Mexico City neighborhood on June 30.

Moreno is Elizabeth’s uncle and the biological father of Sofia Mailen Moreno Zamora, 6, and Regina Moreno Zamora, 4, who were also reported missing on the same day.

The FBI says Moreno has lived in Kaysville, for the past three years. He abruptly traveled to Mexico City, Mexico, on June 30 and allegedly took the three girls without permission.

“Relatives have not seen or heard from them since. We believe the girls are in danger and still in Mexico,” the FBI said in a press release.

Elizabeth was visiting her grandmother in Mexico City to learn about her Mexican roots and culture, family members told KSL TV. Surveillance video shows her walking with her two younger cousins, who are Mexican citizens, before getting into a taxi.

The FBI believes Elizabeth was manipulated by Moreno to get into that taxi and all four are traveling together.

“We don’t have any reason to believe that she is not in the country of Mexico at this moment,” said FBI special agent Steven Hymas, dubbing the matter an “investigation of a missing girl.” “That said, we do believe that there will be people here who know information. Maybe they have reached out to friends or acquaintances or other family members who might know something that can help us out.”

Moreover, Hymas noted the omnipresence of electronic communication in this day and age. Even if someone is kidnapped or goes missing, he said, “If they can communicate with others, they will try.”

Anyone with information can reach out to the FBI field office in Salt Lake City at 801-579-1400, other FBI offices or, if abroad, the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. Tips may be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.