Report: Jazz Sign Johnny Juzang To Four-Year Deal

Jul 12, 2024, 1:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are signing Johnny Juzang to a four-year, $12 million contract according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The ESPN Insider first reported the news on social media.

“Restricted free agent guard Johnny Juzang has agreed on a four-year, $12 million deal to return to the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote. “Juzang played on consecutive two-way deals after going undrafted out of UCLA and now lands a long-term deal as part of the Jazz’s rebuild.”

Juzang Inks Four-Year Deal With Jazz

After a successful career at UCLA including a Final Four run in 2021, Juzang joined on a two-way contract.

The forward has spent the majority of his time over the last two seasons with the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s G League affiliate, but has shown significant growth since leaving college.

“I’m very proud of the work that Johnny’s done,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “He hasn’t gotten a ton of credit to last two years because he hasn’t gotten as much time with us as maybe he’s wanted, but he’s stayed ready.”

Juzang was inserted into the Jazz’s rotation over the final month and a half of the 2023-24 season and averaged 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 17 games.

The 6-foot-7 wing shot 48 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three on 4.3 attempts per game over his final 17 appearances.

“We’ve tried to help Johnny transition into a little bit more of a shooter mindset,” Hardy said of Juzang’s evolution in the NBA. “He moves around off the ball lot, hunting threes, and then the threat of the three sets of everything else.”

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Report: Jazz Sign Johnny Juzang To Four-Year Deal