60 in 60: #35 Utah’s Jaren Kump (Offensive Line)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 35 is Utah offensive lineman Jaren Kump.

Kump is the 15th Ute to crack our list through 26 picks. The most recent selections from Utah are No. 36 Landen King (TE), No. 37 Nate Ritchie (S), and No. 38 Keanu Tanuvasa (DT).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Jaren Kump

Kump is a senior offensive lineman from Riverton, Utah.

Kump was a three-star recruit and the No. 9 recruit in the state of Utah coming out of high school. In high school, Kump earned first-team all-state, and two-time all-region, and he averaged five pancake blocks a game as a senior.

In his freshman season, Kump started all five games at right tackle. In 2021, he played both tackle positions before going down with a season-ending injury after four games.

In his return to action in 2022, Kump played in 13 games with two starts. He saw his first collegiate minutes on special teams as well.

Last year, Kump played in all 13 games with six starts. Most of his time was spent at center after playing mostly on the outside in his first few years with the Utes.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

