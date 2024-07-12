FBI confirms missing Ogden teen in Mexico

OGDEN — The FBI is confirming Ogden teen Elizabeth Gonzalez is missing along with her two young cousins.

“Elizabeth Gonzalez was last seen on June 30, 2024, walking with her two cousins, who are Mexican citizens. An Amber Alert in Mexico is currently active for all three girls. While the FBI is not the investigative authority regarding Elizabeth’s cousins, we are working with our partners to locate them as we believe they are all together,” a statement from the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office said.

The FBI made their search for 14-year-old Gonzalez public on Wednesday, July 10, requesting the public’s help in providing information on her whereabouts and digital communications.

However, during the press conference, FBI officials declined to answer any questions related to Gonzalez’s cousins, 4-year-old Regina Moreno Zamora and 6-year-old Sofia Mailen Moreno Zamora, including confirmation of their disappearance.

“Those are details we can not discuss right now,” Special Agent Steven Hymas told reporters on Wednesday.

All three girls were reported missing to local authorities in Mexico on June 30.

Gonzalez, a U.S. citizen, traveled to Mexico City on June 15 to spend time with her grandmother in the suburb of Azcapotzalco. She was scheduled to return on August 7. However, on June 30, she took her cousins, Regina and Sofia, to get a soda at a neighbor’s “tiendita” (a family-run mini store) and never returned.

“There is surveillance video of her getting into a taxi. We believe she was manipulated by an adult to get into that taxi and we have not seen her since,” Hymas told reporters on Wednesday.

KSL TV also spoke with Alma Delia Zamora Vega, Sofia and Regina’s mother, on Thursday. Zamora-Vega lives in Mexico City and is frantically looking for her daughters and niece.

“I feel devastated, I feel sick because I don’t know where my daughters are. I don’t know who they’re with,” Zamora-Vega said.

Surveillance footage obtained by KSL TV on the day of the disappearance showed all three girls walking past several businesses and homes.

According to Zamora-Vega, instead of walking towards the “tiendita” the girls walk in the opposite direction. In one video, Gonzalez is seen holding her phone to her ear.

Zamora-Vega said she has seen the surveillance video referenced by the FBI and it captures all three girls getting into a car. The ‘adult’ is an unknown man, according to Zamora-Vega.

“A car stops, a taxi. A person gets out, a man, and gets them into the car and then it leaves,” Zamora-Vega said, adding that there did not appear to be a struggle between the girls and the man.

Zamora-Vega said she has not received any calls requesting a ransom. “Nothing. It has been silence.”

According to Zamora-Vega, family members started looking for the girls within two hours of them leaving for the minimart.

“It was a long time to go to the store since it’s on the street corner,” Zamora-Vega said.

The Mexican Consulate in Mexico City also confirmed that Mexican authorities are working with the FBI. However, the office is not directly involved in the investigation as the incident happened on Mexican territory.

A consulate official said Amber Alerts are active throughout Mexico for all three missing girls and last 72 hours before they need to be reissued.

About Elizabeth Gonzalez

Gonzalez’s mother, Alma Delia Soreque, told reporters she spoke with her daughter a few hours before the disappearance, during the July 10 press conference, and described her as a “really good girl.”

Soreque told reporters she is unable to travel to Mexico City and shared a personalized message to her daughter. In looking directly at the cameras, Soreque begged her daughter to “resist” and told her she would not stop looking for her.

“Elizabeth if you see this video interview, you need to know that we love you,” Soreque said.

Though the family lives in Ogden, Elizabeth had been attending Roy Middle School and was looking forward to her first year of high school, according to her mother.

Elizabeth is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie, and black and white vans.

Sofia, a Mexican national, is described as being 1.14 meters tall, with straight hair, brown eyes, brown hair, with a small birthmark on her left eyebrow.

Regina, a Mexican national, is described as being .9 meters tall, with wavy hair, black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salt Lake City Field Office at 801-579-1400 or tips.fbi.gov. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

FBI Landing Page for Elizabeth’s disappearance:

https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/elizabeth-gonzalez