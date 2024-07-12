On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bryon Russell Confirms Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ Run-In

Jul 12, 2024, 2:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Bryon Russell joined Scott Garrard and Hans Olsen on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone and confirmed a Michael Jordan story from the documentary “The Last Dance.”

Jordan claimed in the HBO documentary that Russell approached him in 1994 while the Chicago Bulls legend was playing minor-league baseball and said, “Why’d you quit? Man, you knew I could guard your ***. You had to quit.”

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Bryon Russell Confirms Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ Legend

While Jordan’s claim may sound audacious, Russell confirmed the story.

“We were at a workout facility, I forgot where it was, but it was in Chicago. Mike was in there working out with his trainer for baseball,” Russell recalled.

“So I walked over there Tom and said, MJ he looked. I was like, ‘Man, I wish you wouldn’t have retired.’ And he said to John [Stockton] and Karl [Malone], ‘Who was this kid?’ I said, ‘Man, address me. Don’t talk to them, talk to me.’ I said, ‘Mike, you retired too soon because I’d love to lock you up.’ It’s true, it is true, it’s 100% percent true.”

Related: Malone, Russell Turned Down “Last Dance” Interviews

Jordan returned from his hiatus in the 1994-95 season and would see Russell 20 times over the remainder of their careers.

While Russell owns a 5-3 record against Jordan in the regular season, Jordan’s teams beat Russell’s in eight of their 12 playoff appearances.

Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in the 20 head-to-head matchups, including the title-clinching jump shot over Rusell in the 1998 NBA Finals. ‘

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tucson Roadrunners Voice Adrian Denny Details Utah Hockey Club’s Prospects

Adrian Denny hopped on the Utah Puck Report podcast to break down Utah Hockey Club's recent draft picks and its top prospects.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #35 Utah’s Jaren Kump (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 35 is Utah's Jaren Kump.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Sign Johnny Juzang To Four-Year Deal

The Utah Jazz are signing Johnny Juzang to a four-year, $12 million contract according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

George, Kessler Out For Jazz At Vegas Summer League

Neither sophomore Keyonte George nor center Walker Kessler will suit up for the Utah Jazz during the Vegas Summer League.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Puck Report: Defenseman John Marino Breaks Down Trade To Utah Hockey Club

Utah Hockey Club defenseman John Marino broke down what it was like to get traded in June and gave his thoughts on the newest NHL team.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale For Utah Hockey Club’s Inaugural Season

About three months from the team's regular season opener, single-game tickets for Utah Hockey Club's inaugural season went on sale.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Bryon Russell Confirms Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ Run-In