Bryon Russell Confirms Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ Run-In

SALT LAKE CITY – Bryon Russell joined Scott Garrard and Hans Olsen on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone and confirmed a Michael Jordan story from the documentary “The Last Dance.”

Jordan claimed in the HBO documentary that Russell approached him in 1994 while the Chicago Bulls legend was playing minor-league baseball and said, “Why’d you quit? Man, you knew I could guard your ***. You had to quit.”

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Bryon Russell Confirms Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ Legend

While Jordan’s claim may sound audacious, Russell confirmed the story.

“We were at a workout facility, I forgot where it was, but it was in Chicago. Mike was in there working out with his trainer for baseball,” Russell recalled.

“So I walked over there Tom and said, MJ he looked. I was like, ‘Man, I wish you wouldn’t have retired.’ And he said to John [Stockton] and Karl [Malone], ‘Who was this kid?’ I said, ‘Man, address me. Don’t talk to them, talk to me.’ I said, ‘Mike, you retired too soon because I’d love to lock you up.’ It’s true, it is true, it’s 100% percent true.”

Related: Malone, Russell Turned Down “Last Dance” Interviews

Jordan returned from his hiatus in the 1994-95 season and would see Russell 20 times over the remainder of their careers.

While Russell owns a 5-3 record against Jordan in the regular season, Jordan’s teams beat Russell’s in eight of their 12 playoff appearances.

Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in the 20 head-to-head matchups, including the title-clinching jump shot over Rusell in the 1998 NBA Finals. ‘

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops