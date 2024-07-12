On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Lawn mower sparks fire, threatens homes

Jul 12, 2024, 3:21 PM | Updated: 3:50 pm

Approximately one acre was burned in a fire started by a lawnmower Friday. (North Tooele Fire Distr...

Approximately one acre was burned in a fire started by a lawnmower Friday. (North Tooele Fire District)

(North Tooele Fire District)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

LAKE POINT — A lawn mower started a fire Friday morning and burned approximately one acre, according to  Jon Smith, public information officer for North Tooele Fire District.

North Tooele Fire District said the fire started at 11:15 a.m. and threatened nearby homes.

NTFD reported more than 20 firefighters responded.

(North Tooele Fire District) Nearly one acre was burned in the fire Friday. (North Tooele Fire District) A lawnmower sparked a fire in Lake Point Friday. (North Tooele Fire District) NTFD said there was no significant damage to nearby homes. (North Tooele Fire District) Fire officials said over 20 firefighters responded. (North Tooele Fire District) Approximately one acre was burned in a fire started by a lawnmower Friday. (North Tooele Fire District)

“The weather conditions we’re experiencing have had a huge impact on the fire danger in Tooele County,” NTFD said in a Facebook post on Friday. “Please use caution when working near any type of grass or trees. Do not shoot targets in high vegetation, and please do not use fireworks in restricted areas.”

Fire officials said there were no serious injuries and no damage to surrounding homes.

One firefighter had a minor injury after the fire burned over a wasp nest, NTFD reported.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Two teen girls were rescued after experiencing heat exhaustion on the Fifth Water Hot Springs Trai...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah County Search and Rescue helps heat-exhausted hikers on hot springs trail

Two teen girls experienced heat exhaustion on the Fifth Water Hot Springs Trail Thursday afternoon and required rescue, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

24 hours ago

A man was critically injured Wednesday, July 10, when he was in the road on State Street near 1800 ...

Michael Houck and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Man critically injured after he was hit by a truck on State Street

Police have shut down northbound traffic near 1800 S. State Street after a car hit a pedestrian on Wednesday afternoon.

2 days ago

Police lights...

Carlysle Price

12-year-old dies in hospital, cause undetermined

A 12-year-old child died in the hospital after being transported by ambulance Tuesday, according to a release from the Weber County Sheriff's Department.

3 days ago

(FAA) An image taken from a video shows two planes appearing to fly close to each other near Syracu...

 Pete Muntean, CNN

FAA announces investigation of potential close-call in upstate New York

The FAA says it is investigating an incident in which a commercial flight aborted a landing as another plane apparently was taking off.

3 days ago

A once beautiful mountainside is completely torched, as the Silver King Fire in South Central Utah ...

Dan Rascon

Marysvale residents recount the impact of the Silver King fire

A once beautiful mountainside is completely torched, as the Silver King Fire in South Central Utah continues to burn out of control. 

3 days ago

A Summit County sheriff's deputy was injured Tuesday after stopping a wrong-way driver on U.S. 40 b...

Josh Ellis

Summit County deputy injured after stopping wrong-way driver who suffered ‘diabetic episode’

Part of U.S. Highway 40 was closed Tuesday morning due to a wrong-way crash.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Lawn mower sparks fire, threatens homes