Lawn mower sparks fire, threatens homes

LAKE POINT — A lawn mower started a fire Friday morning and burned approximately one acre, according to Jon Smith, public information officer for North Tooele Fire District.

North Tooele Fire District said the fire started at 11:15 a.m. and threatened nearby homes.

NTFD reported more than 20 firefighters responded.

“The weather conditions we’re experiencing have had a huge impact on the fire danger in Tooele County,” NTFD said in a Facebook post on Friday. “Please use caution when working near any type of grass or trees. Do not shoot targets in high vegetation, and please do not use fireworks in restricted areas.”

Fire officials said there were no serious injuries and no damage to surrounding homes.

One firefighter had a minor injury after the fire burned over a wasp nest, NTFD reported.