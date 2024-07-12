Fire closes I-15 entrance in Layton, delays trains, thousands without power

LAYTON — A grass fire near the freeway has closed the Layton Parkway entrance to southbound Interstate 15.

While I-15 remained open as the Friday commute neared, the flames have not, so far, closed the interstate. Fire crews were visible at the fire were knocking down flames, though some persisted and were moving.

The Utah Transit Authority said to expect a 25-minute delay on the northbound train from Layton to Roy and a 15-minute delay southbound from Farmington to Orem Central because of the fire. UTA said a bus bridge was being established from Farmington to Layton.

Rocky Mountain Power reported approximately 11,000 customers lost power in the area as flames seemed to threaten power poles.

The burns were also close to a rail line near the freeway but the burned vegetation seemed to be contained between the road and the path cleared for the tracks.