Tucson Roadrunners Voice Adrian Denny Details Utah Hockey Club’s Prospects

SALT LAKE CITY – Voice of the Tucson Roadrunners, Adrian Denny, hopped on the Utah Puck Report podcast to break down Utah Hockey Club‘s recent draft picks and its top prospects.

Utah Hockey Club prospects & new draft picks

Denny recently joined Jay Stevens on the KSL Sports’ Utah Puck Report.

During their conversation, Denny talked about Utah’s 2024 draft class and which players from the team’s AHL affiliate in Tucson have a chance to make an impact at the NHL level in the upcoming season.

2024 Utah Hockey Club Draft Picks

In addition to talking about the top prospects from the Roadrunners’ roster, Denny broke down Iginla’s game and new deal with Utah HC.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Makes 11 Selections, Three Trades At 2024 NHL Draft

On Thursday, July 11, Utah’s selection at No. 6 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft signed an entry-level NHL contract. It was officially the first draft pick signing in Utah Hockey Club history.

Iginla’s deal has a cap hit of $975,000 with an additional $1 million in bonuses.

To hear Denny’s entire Utah Puck Report podcast conversation, check out the audio and video players above.

Utah Hockey Club’s 2024-25 schedule

Utah Hockey Club will open its 2024 preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on September 22.

The team’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings a day later on September 23.

Utah will begin its inaugural season as an NHL team in the fall. The team will play its home games at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The team will host the Chicago Blackhawks for its home opener on October 8.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com.

