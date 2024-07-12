On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Alec Baldwin manslaughter case dismissed, actor weeps in court

Jul 12, 2024, 5:00 PM

Actor Alec Baldwin reacts during his trial for involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting...

Actor Alec Baldwin reacts during his trial for involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," Friday, July 12, 2024, at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, N.M. The judge threw out the case against Baldwin in the middle of his trial and said it cannot be filed again. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

(Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MORGAN LEE AND ANDREW DALTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge on Friday brought a sudden and stunning end to the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, dismissing it in the middle of the actor’s trial and saying it cannot be filed again.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”

Baldwin cried, hugged his two attorneys, gestured to the front of the court, then turned to hug his crying wife Hilaria, holding the embrace for 12 seconds. He climbed into an SUV outside the Santa Fe courthouse without speaking to media.

Baldwin, 66, could have gotten 18 months in prison if convicted.

“The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings,” Marlowe Sommer said. “If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith it certainly comes so near to bad faith to show signs of scorching.”

Sommer put a pause on the trial earlier Friday while she considered the defense motion to dismiss the case over the evidence.

The defense argued that prosecutors hid evidence from them about the ammunition that may be related to the shooting on the set of the Western “Rust” in 2021. The defense said they should have had the ability to determine its importance.

The prosecution said that the ammunition was not connected to the case and was not hidden.

The issue emerged Thursday on the second day of the actor’s trial during defense questioning of sheriff’s crime scene technician Marissa Poppell. Baldwin lawyer Alex Spiro asked whether a “good Samaritan” had come into the sheriff’s office with the ammunition earlier this year after the trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer, for her role in Hutchins’ death. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison on an involuntary manslaughter conviction, which she is now appealing.

Dalton reported from Los Angeles.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Security footage showing 14-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez on the phone while walking with her cousins...

Garna Mejia

FBI confirms missing Ogden teen in Mexico

The FBI is confirming Ogden teen Elizabeth Gonzalez is missing along with her two young cousins.

3 hours ago

This image made from video provided by KPLC shows a truck passing along the highway where a 1-year-...

Kevin McGill, Associated Press

Trucker describes finding abandoned ‘miracle baby’ by the side of a highway in Louisiana

The truck driver who rescued an abandoned baby from the side of Interstate 10 in Louisiana this week says he first thought he might be seeing a discarded doll.

3 hours ago

Longtime NFL and college coach Monte Kiffin has died at the age of 84, the University of Mississipp...

Jacob Lev, CNN

Longtime NFL and college coach Monte Kiffin dies at 84

Longtime NFL and college coach Monte Kiffin has died at the age of 84, the University of Mississippi announced on Thursday.

4 hours ago

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a World War I remembrance event in the East Room of the White H...

Betsy Klein, CNN

First lady Jill Biden to lead US delegation to the Paris Olympics

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will lead the US delegation to the Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris later this month, the White House announced Friday, cheering on America’s athletes on behalf of the Biden administration.

6 hours ago

Matthew McConaughey speaks at the National Governors Association meeting in Utah on Friday morning....

Karah Brackin

Matthew McConaughey discusses political polarization at NGA meeting in SLC

Throughout Friday morning, security around The Grand America Hotel has heightened as the state welcomed in governors from across the U.S., Matthew McConaughey, and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, and discusses political polarization.

6 hours ago

FILE: The AT&T logo outside of AT&T corporate headquarters on March 13, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. (Ph...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Data of nearly all AT&T customers downloaded to third-party platform in a 2022 security breach

The data of nearly all AT&T customers was downloaded to a third-party platform in a 2022 security breach, the company said Friday.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Alec Baldwin manslaughter case dismissed, actor weeps in court