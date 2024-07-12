On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Learn In-Season Tournament Grouping For 2024-25 Season

Jul 12, 2024, 5:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz learned their grouping for the second-annual NBA In-Season Tournament, now officially known as the Emirates NBA Cup.

The Jazz will be paired with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the San Antonio Spurs.

The NBA held a random drawing to sort the league’s 30 into six separate groups, organized only by conference affiliation.

Last season the Jazz competed in a group featuring the Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, and the inaugural In-Season Tournament champion Lakers.

Related: Jazz Sign Johnny Juzang To Four-Year Deal

How Does Jazz NBA In-Season Tournament Work?

The In-Season Tournament will feature all 30 NBA franchises competing to earn a spot in the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

Pool play consists of six five-team groups, separated by conference, but not by the league’s existing divisions.

Over the first six weeks of the season, teams will face the other four members in their grouping once each in Cup games. Then, the winner of each group, plus two wildcard teams, will advance to the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

The final four teams will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7, with players on the winning team each earning $500,000.

The four Cup games will be counted toward a team’s regular season record.

Teams that advance to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament will wind up playing 83 regular season games, while those teams already eliminated will continue to compete in traditional regular season contests.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tucson Roadrunners Voice Adrian Denny Details Utah Hockey Club’s Prospects

Adrian Denny hopped on the Utah Puck Report podcast to break down Utah Hockey Club's recent draft picks and its top prospects.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bryon Russell Confirms Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ Run-In

Bryon Russell joined 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone and confirmed a Michael Jordan story from the documentary "The Last Dance."

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #35 Utah’s Jaren Kump (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 35 is Utah's Jaren Kump.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Sign Johnny Juzang To Four-Year Deal

The Utah Jazz are signing Johnny Juzang to a four-year, $12 million contract according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

George, Kessler Out For Jazz At Vegas Summer League

Neither sophomore Keyonte George nor center Walker Kessler will suit up for the Utah Jazz during the Vegas Summer League.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Puck Report: Defenseman John Marino Breaks Down Trade To Utah Hockey Club

Utah Hockey Club defenseman John Marino broke down what it was like to get traded in June and gave his thoughts on the newest NHL team.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Jazz Learn In-Season Tournament Grouping For 2024-25 Season