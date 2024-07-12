Jazz Learn In-Season Tournament Grouping For 2024-25 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz learned their grouping for the second-annual NBA In-Season Tournament, now officially known as the Emirates NBA Cup.

The Jazz will be paired with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the San Antonio Spurs.

The NBA held a random drawing to sort the league’s 30 into six separate groups, organized only by conference affiliation.

Last season the Jazz competed in a group featuring the Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, and the inaugural In-Season Tournament champion Lakers.

How Does Jazz NBA In-Season Tournament Work?

The In-Season Tournament will feature all 30 NBA franchises competing to earn a spot in the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

Pool play consists of six five-team groups, separated by conference, but not by the league’s existing divisions.

Over the first six weeks of the season, teams will face the other four members in their grouping once each in Cup games. Then, the winner of each group, plus two wildcard teams, will advance to the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

The final four teams will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7, with players on the winning team each earning $500,000.

The four Cup games will be counted toward a team’s regular season record.

Teams that advance to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament will wind up playing 83 regular season games, while those teams already eliminated will continue to compete in traditional regular season contests.

