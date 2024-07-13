On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Relic stolen from Salt Lake City’s Cathedral of the Madeleine, reward offered for return

Jul 12, 2024, 6:19 PM | Updated: 6:28 pm

The relic of Saint Mary Magdalene was stolen from the Cathedral of the Madeleine on the morning of ...

The relic of Saint Mary Magdalene was stolen from the Cathedral of the Madeleine on the morning of July 10, 2024. A reward is being offered for its return or information that leads to its return. (Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City)

(Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — A reward of $1,000 is on offer for the return of a relic stolen from the Cathedral of the Madeleine.

The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City said the theft of the relic of Saint Mary Magdalene was discovered Wednesday morning at approximately 7 a.m.. Cathedral staff found the broken reliquary, where the relic was stored, on the floor beneath the crucifix.

“This was a person looking for something of value to sell,” Father Martin Diaz, rector of the cathedral, said. “It is likely that he picked up the reliquary, but once he got it off the shelf, could not hold it, as it is very heavy. Once it was broken open, he took the one thing that appeared sellable.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department is working to recover the relic, the diocese said.

The reward is for the return of the relic or for information leading to its return. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Fr. Diaz at 602.318.5555.

What is the Saint Mary Magdalene relic?

Diaz told KSL NewsRadio that the relic is a bone fragment of Mary Magdalene herself. It lays on a piece of cloth inside of a holder with a glass front.

“For us, it’s our connection with Saint Mary Magdalene who, of course, walked with Jesus and was the first one to announce the resurrection… It’s a religious connection. It’s a connection to 2000 years of Christianity,” Diaz said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

An artist's rendering of the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latt...

Mark Jones

Groundbreaking date announced for temple in the Philippines

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday a groundbreaking ceremony for the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple will be held next month.

4 days ago

This photo provided by Jordan Creech shows a white buffalo calf born on June 4, 2024, in the Lamar ...

Amy Besth Hanson and Mead Gruver, Associated Press

Tribes honor the birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone; Its name is Wakan Gli

Native American religious ceremonies with dancing, drumming, singing and the retelling of a sacred legend commemorated the recent birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone National Park.

11 days ago

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the Tallahassee Florida Temple wil...

Mark Jones

Church announces dedication date for Florida temple; Toronto temple scheduled to reopen

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the Tallahassee Florida Temple will be dedicated later this year.

11 days ago

A rare white buffalo calf, reportedly born in Yellowstone National Park's Lamar Valley, is shown on...

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

Yellowstone officials: Rare white buffalo sacred to Native Americans not seen since June 4 birth

Yellowstone National Park officials said Friday a rare white buffalo sacred to Native Americans has not been seen since its birth on June 4.

14 days ago

WASHINGTON - JUNE 23: A copy of the Ten Commandments is displayed outside the U.S. Supreme Court J...

Sara Cline and Kevin McGill Associated Press

Lawsuit challenges new Louisiana law requiring classrooms to display the Ten Commandments

Civil liberties groups have filed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s new law mandating that the Ten Commandments must be displayed in every public school classroom.

18 days ago

Derrick Porter debuted Sunday as the host of "Music and the Spoken Word" of The Church of Jesus Chr...

Mark jones

Derrick Porter debuts as host of ‘Music and the Spoken Word’

Derrick Porter debuted Sunday as the host of "Music and the Spoken Word" of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 

19 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Relic stolen from Salt Lake City’s Cathedral of the Madeleine, reward offered for return