On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Actor Matthew McConaughey tells governors he is still mulling future run for political office

Jul 12, 2024, 8:45 PM

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, left, greets actor Matthew McConaughey at the 2024 summer meeting of the Nat...

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, left, greets actor Matthew McConaughey at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Association Friday, July 12, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY HANNAH SCHOENBAUM AND MEAD GRUVER, ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Actor Matthew McConaughey continued to tease he might run for political office to a room full of governors Friday, joshing about drinking his brand of tequila with at least one of them the night before and taking advice from another to be himself if he ever does run.

Whether the star known for “Dazed and Confused,” “A Time to Kill” and “True Detective” would run as a Democrat or Republican, and for what office, remained unknown. McConaughey has been vague about his political affiliation and didn’t tip his hand at the National Governors Association meeting.

“I’m on a learning tour and have been for probably the last six years,” McConaughey told New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who asked about his plans. “Do I have the instincts and intellect that it would be a good fit for me and I would be a good for it. You know, would I be useful?”

He was learning a lot at the governors’ annual summer meeting, he told Murphy.

“I learned a lot from you last night through that tequila, sir,” he kidded Murphy, who’d brought up drinking McConaughey’s tequila with him.

McConaughey took part in a panel discussion with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, about how to promote civility in politics.

Cox, the genial governor of famously polite Utah, has led a “Disagree Better” campaign to counter harsh rhetoric and combativeness in government — a project that has caught the attention of McConaughey, who’s also been outspoken about U.S. leaders practicing more respect.

The three discussed how politicians’ need to grab attention — and clicks online — drive extreme rhetoric. McConaughey said that extreme polarization has bled into Hollywood as well.

“My industry has to watch its tongue out of the gate because it’s coming from the left. We have to open that conversation with our opening statements and not invalidate a moderate or conservative at the gate, which we’re guilty of to an extent,” McConaughey remarked of actors and directors weighing in on politics.

McConaughey hinted in 2022 he might run for governor in his home state of Texas. He has meanwhile been outspoken on gun control, urging Congress from the White House after that year’s school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, to pass legislation to bolster background checks for gun purchases and raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15-style rifle to 21 from 18.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, encouraged McConaughey to someday run and offered advice.

“Don’t fall into the trap to think you should be just one thing,” said Green. “A lot of Republicans will want you to be Republican and a lot of Democrats will want you to be a Democrat, just be you because that might be something special for all of us.”

Gruver contributed from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Matthew McConaughey speaks at the National Governors Association meeting in Utah on Friday morning....

Karah Brackin

Matthew McConaughey discusses political polarization at NGA meeting in SLC

Throughout Friday morning, security around The Grand America Hotel has heightened as the state welcomed in governors from across the U.S., Matthew McConaughey, and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, and discusses political polarization.

9 hours ago

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska plan to attend a meeting of the Nationa...

Daniel Woodruff

How a ‘surprise’ visit to Utah by Ukraine’s president came together

Jonathan Freedman, president of World Trade Center-Utah and honorary consul of Ukraine in Utah, said this high-profile visit came after about three weeks of hard work. Freedman said Gov. Spencer Cox invited President Zelenskyy to speak to the NGA, which Cox currently chairs.

23 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference Thursday July 11, 2024, on the final day of the NAT...

Josh Boak and Nicholas Riccardi, The Associated Press

Key takeaways from Biden’s news conference: Insistence on staying in the race and flubbed names

Joe Biden faced a test Thursday that he had avoided so far this year — a solo news conference with questions from the White House press corps.

1 day ago

The National Governors Association meets in Utah where Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Co...

Larry D. Curtis

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to attend national governor’s meeting in Salt Lake City

Utah's Gov. Spencer Cox welcomed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Utah and the National Governors Association meeting Friday in Salt Lake City.

1 day ago

President Joe Biden, right, shakes the hand of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a mee...

Tara Copp and Matthew Lee, Associated Press

Biden announces $225 million weapons package for Ukraine, including Patriot system

President Joe Biden announced a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, including a Patriot missile system to bolster its air defenses against a deadly onslaught of Russian airstrikes.

1 day ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 9: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the NATO 75th anniversary...

Meg Kinnard

Here’s how to watch Biden’s news conference as he tries to quiet doubts after his poor debate

President Joe Biden will hold a news conference Thursday, the key event in a monumental week during which the Democratic incumbent is fending off calls for him to step aside as the party’s presumptive nominee following a shaky debate performance. It’s just the type of event that many political watchers have said Biden needs to pull off successfully to turn back […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Actor Matthew McConaughey tells governors he is still mulling future run for political office