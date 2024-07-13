Congressional committee tours Welfare Square

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee visited Welfare Square Friday.

As the committee focused on welfare and unemployment, the elected officials and staff members were given a tour of the facility to learn more about the welfare system of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The officials were in town for a field hearing on medical innovation.

“There’s no better-run welfare program than The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” said U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, who serves on the Ways and Means Committee. “So, I wanted (my colleagues) to at least experience what I often communicate to them, of the protocols and procedures (used) within our faith, to show them how well it works.”

Elder Carl B. Cook, president of the Seventy, welcomed the group and accompanied them on the tour.

“We believe in Jesus Christ and strive to follow Him and His teachings,” Elder Cook said. “We believe in the great two commandments — to love God and to love our fellow man. And there are many ways that you can show your love. One is through service, and as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, there’s an inherent desire to help others and to lift and to serve. And some of the ways that you do that is to provide for them.”

‘People making sacrifices’

The tour included a visit to the bishop’s storehouse, the bakery and dairy and Deseret Industries, according to a news release from the Church.

“The reason that the Church can provide for others is not an administrative headquarters effort; it’s individual people making sacrifices, contributions and serving to make it work,” Elder Cook said.

The Ways and Means Committee overlooks programs such as Social Security, Medicare, unemployment insurance and temporary assistance for families in need.

“Government can’t do it all, and so it is important that we have reliable partners,” said U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-New York. “We need to work more with organizations and our churches to help fill the needs of our fellow individuals.”