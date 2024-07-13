On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon turns fatal, closes road for hours

Jul 12, 2024, 9:44 PM | Updated: 10:05 pm

closed traffic on a mountain road...

A fatal crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon closed the road to traffic for hours on Friday, July 12, 2024. (UDOT)

(UDOT)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

ALTA — A car crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon killed at least one person Friday night, closing the main road in and out of the canyon.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it was a fatal accident that is under investigation. The Utah Department of Transportation said the road would be closed for three to four hours, meaning the road is expected to be open sometime near midnight Friday.

Those higher up state Route 210 will not be able to leave the canyon, while those heading higher in the canyon will be turned away near milepost 10.5 near Snowbird.

Law enforcement did not provide information about how many people were killed or how many vehicles were involved. It is also not known if there are other injuries.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated as more information becomes available. 

