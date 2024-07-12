Local Prospects Prepare For The 2024 Major League Baseball Draft

SALT LAKE CITY— The 2024 MLB Draft is fast approaching, and a bevy of prospects with Beehive state ties could hear their names called during the three-day event.

The 2024 MLB Draft will be held on Sunday, July 14 – Tuesday, July 16

Utah Utes

Senior OF

Listed at 6’5 and 205 pounds, Roberts underwent a developmental transformation in his four seasons as a Ute. Initially out of nearby Skyridge High School, Roberts started his college career at third base before eventually transitioning into an excellent centerfielder with terrific range.

Starting all 100 games in his freshman and sophomore seasons, Roberts was a good but not great player. He hit .291 with 15 doubles, two triples, two long balls, and 26 RBI as a freshman, piecing together a 15-game hitting streak during the 2021 season. His average fell to .277 in 2022, but he drove in 35 and scored a team-high 43 runs. Roberts also drew 39 walks to lead the Utes.

Injury limited Roberts to 46 games, 44 starts, and a career-low .266 batting average as a junior. Despite the decreased efficiency, the Lehi, Utah native finished second on the team with 35 runs scored, 11 doubles, 34 walks, and 11 stolen bases.

Roberts bounced back from a tough junior year to become one of the Pac-12’s most complete players in 2024. Entering the season as the D1Baseball.com No. 36 prospect in the Pac-12 for the 2024 MLB Draft, Roberts exceeded all reasonable expectations. His batting average climbed 90 points to .356, while his slugging percentage jumped to .562 as he finished with a career-high 83 hits. He ended the season with his name all over the Pac-12 offensive leaderboards. Roberts was sixth in batting average, fourth in doubles, and fourth in RBI.

Roberts set the Utah single-season and career stolen base record, swiping 33 bags and ending his career with 66 steals. He was one of two Utes (TJ Clarkson) to start all 55 games.

Junior SS

A junior out of Wyoming, Ontario, Jackson signed with the Utes as a junior after hitting .321 with 16 doubles, three triples, four home runs, and 33 RBI for the South Mountain CC Cougars in 2023. As a freshman at Nebraska, he hit .210 with six doubles, two triples, one homer, and 21 RBI.

Jackson was dynamite at the top of manager Gary Henderson’s lineup in his first season with the Utes. He slashed .363/.463/.516 while serving as Utah’s primary leadoff hitter. He stole 17 bases, second-best in the Pac-12 behind teammate Kai Roberts (33). Jackson was in the top eight in the Pac-12 for batting average (fifth), hits (fourth), and triples (eighth). His 26 multi-hit games are the second-most for a Ute in the Pac-12 era.

Junior LHP

A lanky lefty out of Jordan High School, Ashman has grown into one of the best bullpen arms in Utah baseball history. The 6’7 reliever set the Ute program saves record midway through his junior year, finishing the season with 11 saves and 20 in his career. Ashman ended the 2024 season with a 3.08 ERA in 26.1 innings. Ashman, a consummate strike thrower, struck out 26 batters against only three walks on his way to being named to the Pac-12 All-Conference Team.

As a sophomore, the Sandy, Utah native went 1-3 with nine saves and a 3.63 ERA. His nine saves were the most for a Utah pitcher since 2016, and he was second in the conference. Ashman was 2-1 with a 3.29 ERA in 25 appearances as a freshman.

Redshirt Senior RHP

Van Sickle began his Utah career in 2022 as a reliever after spending 2020-21 with Labette Community College. The former Westlake Thunder star went 3-0 in 15 appearances out of the bullpen. As a redshirt junior, the righty made 18 appearances (10 starts), finishing with a 3-5 record and 5.59 ERA in 67.2 innings.

Van Sickle burst onto the scene in 2024, becoming the first Ute with two or more complete games in a season since 2008. The Eagle Mountain, Utah native was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week twice and D1Baseball.com National Pitcher of the Week after three-hitting Arizona State on 82 pitches.

He was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference team and Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year after finishing the season with a 2.67 ERA in 94.1 innings. Van Sickle struck out 170 batters against 53 walks in his three seasons with Utah.

Redshirt Senior OF

Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, Clarkson delayed a chance at a pro career, joining Utah rather than signing with the Cincinnati Reds after he was a 33rd-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft.

In five seasons, Clarkson developed his two-way pitching and outfield talent into a power-hitting left-handed bat with deceptively good defense in right field. Clarkson, a two-time Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention recipient, finished his Utah career with a .270 average, 38 home runs, and 148 RBI across 203 career games.

After getting spot appearances on the mound through his first four seasons in red, Clarkson did not pitch as a redshirt senior in 2024. He ends his Utah career with a 6.27 ERA and 2-4 record over 33 innings.

BYU Cougars

Junior RHP

A 5A First-Team All-State performer at Salem Hills H.S., Cushing spent the 2022 season with the College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles. He appeared in 16 games, punching out 41 batters over 27.1 innings with CSI.

Cushing was named honorable mention All-Big 12 last season, leading the conference with ten saves. His ten saves are second all-time in BYU single-season program history, and he sits fifth all-time in career saves at BYU. Cushing led the Big 12 in games finished (25) and was tied for the Big 12 lead in appearances (29).

Junior RHP

Dahle came to BYU with an extensive collegiate legacy to live up to. His father, Corey, played basketball at Ricks College and Colorado Mesa. Dahle’s uncle Steve played football at Idaho State. At the same time, cousins Kate (BYU softball, Nate (BYU baseball, Tampa Bay Rays Org), Jake (Utah Tech baseball), and Brooklyn (UT Tyler soccer) all competed at the college level.

The 6’6 righthander began his college career with the College of Southern Idaho in 2021. He appeared in 26 games for the Golden Eagles (12 starts), ending his CSI career with a 5.48 ERA in 69 innings.

Dahle ended his junior season tied for sixth in the Big 12 with 25 appearances and was second with four wins for the Cougars. His 42.2 innings were the third most thrown by a BYU pitcher last season.

Redshirt Junior LHP

Hansen was the twelfth-ranked left-handed pitcher by Perfect Game and the top-ranked lefty from California in 2018. A 2018 MaxPresp All-America honoree and NCS Player of the Year, Hansen was nominated to be California Mr. Baseball in the same year. He had an 8-1 record with a 1.59 ERA while striking out 71 batters across 57.1 innings as a senior.

Hansen initially committed to Vanderbilt, building a 3.38 ERA and punching out 12 batters in 13.1 innings for the Commodores in 2022.

Hansen threw 1.2 innings in 2024 before missing the rest of the year due to injury.

Brett’s brother, Ben, is also a member of the BYU pitching staff. His father, Matt, played basketball at BYU in 1988.

Senior LHP

A 6’2 lefty out of Henderson, Nevada, Mabeus joined BYU in 2021 after serving an LDS Church Mission in Santa Cruz, Bolivia (2018-20).

He started five games as a freshman before transitioning into the bullpen full-time. After struggling to a 7.71 ERA as a sophomore in a 9.1 inning small sample size, Mabeus became a reliable relief pitcher in his final two seasons.

The 6’2 lefty ended the season third in the Big 12 with 28 appearances and was fifth for the Cougars with 44 strikeouts.

Senior RHP

A two-time Nevada state champion at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Robison came to BYU in 2020. In his five seasons in Provo, he wrote his name all over the BYU record books.

Robison led the Cougars with 51 strikeouts across a second-best 67 innings. He led BYU to its first Big 12 era win, shitting down West Virginia through 6.1 innings in a 4-1 Cougar win.

The 6’1 righty leaves BYU with the fifth most starts in program history (42) and prepares for the draft as a top-ten performer in career wins (24), innings (285.2), and strikeouts (212).

Salt Lake Bruins

Sophomore RHP

Bott made seven appearances out of head coach DG Nelson’s bullpen, going 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA. The Ridgeline High School product struck out 15 of the 45 batters he faced. Command was sometimes a struggle for the righthander as he walked 19 batters, allowing just ten hits. Of the eight runs Bott allowed to score, only five were earned.

Redshirt Sophomore RHP

Checking in at 6’10, Timmer would immediately be one of the tallest players in MLB history if he is drafted. The righty finds himself on MLB draft boards after making 21 appearances (six starts) for Salt Lake over three seasons.

Timmer went 1-1 in 23.2 innings (11 appearances) as a freshman in 2022. He ended the season with a 3.80 ERA and a .163 batting average against while striking out 30 batters. He was limited to four appearances and 5.1 innings in 2023, ending the year with a 1.69 ERA.

As a redshirt sophomore, Timmer was lighting up the radar gun while going 5-0 with a sterling 2.25 ERA in 24 innings. The Bingham High School product struck out 70 batters against 30 walks while at SLCC and leaves with a career .162 batting average against.

Utah Valley Wolverines

Senior RHP

The righty started his college career at Winona State before spending a season at Parkland College. The Brookfield, Wisconsin native transferred to UVU before the 2023 season.

As a junior, Mueller went 2-5 with a pair of saves in 18 appearances (seven starts) and 41 innings. He spent the summer of 2023 playing for the Wareham Gateman in the Cape Cod League.

Mueller led the Wolverines as a senior with a 4.04 ERA, ending the season with a 6-1 record, adding two more saves out of the bullpen. He enters the draft season as Utah Valley’s all-time leader in strikeouts per nine innings (10.48). Mueller struck out 123 batters against 39 walks as a Wolverine.

Senior RHP

A 6’1, 225-pound senior, Boisvert pitched one season with UVU after stints at Oregon State, Scottsdale Community College, and Seward County Community College. The Sonoita, Arizona native threw 16.1 innings for Oregon State in 2023, ending the year with a 3.31 ERA and 16 punch outs.

Boisvert went 6-2 with a 5.24 ERA in 15 appearances (four starts) for Utah Valley in 2024. With five outings of at least seven innings, the righthander struck out 72 batters as a senior.

Junior OF

A native of Boulder, Colorado, Bach spent seasons at Cisco College and Allen County Community College before signing with Utah Valley as a sophomore before the 2023 season. The right-handed hitting outfielder slashed .400/.479/.745 in 50 games for Allen CC. He finished 2022 with 11 home runs, 52 runs knocked in, and 24 doubles.

As a junior, Bach started 53 of the 56 games he played while hitting .287. He set career-highs with 14 home runs and 53 RBI for the Wolverines. Bach had two inside-the-park home runs during a series against Stephen F. Austin. He was unblemished in the field this season, finishing with a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Senior SS

After becoming an All-Conference player in his final two prep seasons at Central Valley High School in Spokane, Washington, Schwarz played 90 games across two seasons for Lower Columbia College. He transferred to UVU after hitting .249 with a .350 OBP for the Red Devils.

Schwarz hit .304 with six homers and 37 runs knocked in across 47 starts as a junior. His performance was enough to be named Preseason All-WAC shortstop. As a senior, he appeared in 50 games, finishing with a .255 average, four home runs, and 36 RBI. Schwarz added 11 doubles and a WAC-leading five triples while ending the season with a 16-game on-base streak.

Utah Tech

Junior RHP

A 6’5 righthander out of Boise, Idaho, Gardner joined the Trailblazers in 2024 after two seasons at Big Bend Community College and in 2023 with the Arizona State Sun Devils. Garnder earned second-team all-NWAC recognition in 2022 after tossing 70.2 innings for a 3.44 ERA. Pitching out of the Sun Devils bullpen as a sophomore, Gardner stuck out four in 5.2 innings.

The Boras High School alum struggled through 16 appearances with Utah Tech this spring, ending the season with a 9.82 ERA and 0-6 record.

Redshirt Sophomore INF

Cutting was rated the No. 1 shortstop in Nevada and a top-ten player in the state by Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report. The Las Vegas native earned first-team all-state as a sophomore and was first-team all-league in his sophomore and senior seasons.

He signed with the Univesity of Oregon and redshirted during the 2022 season.

Cutting transferred to Utah Tech ahead of the 2023 season and has been a staple in the lineup since. He started 27 of the 37 games he played in 2023, finishing with a .258 batting average and two stolen bases. Cutting improved to .269 in 2024 while driving in 22 runs. Cutting has eight homers and 40 RBI in his Trailblazer career.

Junior OF

Katschke parlayed a two-time all-state prep career into a spot with the Southern Nevada Coyotes for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. After leading the Coyotes to the conference championship, Katschke was named the 2023 Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Year. The four-time SWAC Player of the Week hit .396 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 66 RBI. He was named to the Dean’s list academically.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native was a force at the plate for Utah Tech in 2024. Katschke blasted 13 home runs to go with 12 doubles, 36 RBI, and a .302 batting average.

