On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Salt Lake diocese leaders offer $1,000 reward for return of stolen relic

Jul 12, 2024, 10:31 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City offered a $1,000 reward Friday as they hoped someone might have information about a relic stolen from the Cathedral of the Madeleine.

Father Martin Diaz said the theft of the relic happened sometime between roughly 6:20 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday as the thief left behind a broken reliquary.

“The actual relic is a bone fragment of Saint Mary Magdalene,” Fr. Diaz said during an interview with KSL TV. “When he tried to take it off the shelf—it takes two people—he dropped it, it broke open and inside the glass case is the small pyx that has the relic in it, and that’s what he took.”

The relic, he said, held deep significance to the cathedral and diocese.

“For us, it’s a connection of 2,000 years of Christianity,” Fr. Diaz said. “(Mary Magdalene) is the person who first saw the resurrected Jesus and announced it to the others, so she’s the patron saint of this cathedral. This is the only cathedral that has her as a patron saint for sure in the United States and probably the world.”

Leaders of the diocese did not believe this was an act of vandalism and instead suspected theft was the only motive.

“He was looking for something to steal, something he thought would be valuable, and got in over his head,” Fr. Diaz said. As Salt Lake City Police investigated, Fr. Diaz hoped the $1,000 reward for information leading to the return of the relic would potentially hold some weight.

He urged anyone with information to contact him at 602-318-5555.

“It would make a lot of people happy,” Fr. Diaz said. “It could make a lot of people—just prayers answered.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

The relic of Saint Mary Magdalene was stolen from the Cathedral of the Madeleine on the morning of ...

Larry D. Curtis

Relic stolen from Salt Lake City’s Cathedral of the Madeleine, reward offered for return

A reward of $1,000 is on offer for the return of a relic stolen from the Cathedral of the Madeleine.

5 hours ago

An artist's rendering of the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latt...

Mark Jones

Groundbreaking date announced for temple in the Philippines

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday a groundbreaking ceremony for the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple will be held next month.

4 days ago

This photo provided by Jordan Creech shows a white buffalo calf born on June 4, 2024, in the Lamar ...

Amy Besth Hanson and Mead Gruver, Associated Press

Tribes honor the birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone; Its name is Wakan Gli

Native American religious ceremonies with dancing, drumming, singing and the retelling of a sacred legend commemorated the recent birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone National Park.

11 days ago

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the Tallahassee Florida Temple wil...

Mark Jones

Church announces dedication date for Florida temple; Toronto temple scheduled to reopen

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the Tallahassee Florida Temple will be dedicated later this year.

11 days ago

A rare white buffalo calf, reportedly born in Yellowstone National Park's Lamar Valley, is shown on...

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

Yellowstone officials: Rare white buffalo sacred to Native Americans not seen since June 4 birth

Yellowstone National Park officials said Friday a rare white buffalo sacred to Native Americans has not been seen since its birth on June 4.

14 days ago

WASHINGTON - JUNE 23: A copy of the Ten Commandments is displayed outside the U.S. Supreme Court J...

Sara Cline and Kevin McGill Associated Press

Lawsuit challenges new Louisiana law requiring classrooms to display the Ten Commandments

Civil liberties groups have filed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s new law mandating that the Ten Commandments must be displayed in every public school classroom.

18 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Salt Lake diocese leaders offer $1,000 reward for return of stolen relic