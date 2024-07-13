Two fatally struck on I-215 after exiting an SUV in Murray, authorities say

MURRAY — Two people were struck by two different cars on Interstate 215 early Saturday, killing them both.

The Department of Public Safety said there was a dark-colored SUV that pulled over to the shoulder of I-215 near 900 West just before 4 a.m. For an unknown reason, a woman exited the SUV and “entered the right travel lane,” the DPS said. She was then struck by a Kia Spectra.

The man who had been driving the SUV saw the crash and exited the driver’s seat of the car, moving toward the woman on the ground. He was subsequently struck by a different passing car, which was a dark Volkswagen Tiguan, according to the DPS.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital where he was also declared deceased a short time later.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.