SugarHouse Barbeque Company closing after struggles with road construction

SALT LAKE CITY — SugarHouse Barbeque Company is calling it quits and road construction is a big part of the reason.

It opened in 1996 and has weathered economic downturns, COVID-19 and other setbacks. But General Manager Jeff Berg said the road construction on 2100 South was the last straw.

“People… they have a lunch break. It’s only allotted a certain amount of time,” Berg said. “That doesn’t include them sitting in traffic to and from their favorite restaurant.”

He broke the news to his staff on Monday.

“Tears were shed. A lot of them,” Berg said. “We respect each other. People love working here. We’re a family. We’ve always felt that way.”

Berg said the staff will receive severance and, hopefully, the strong job market will give them a soft landing.

The last day to get your favorite meal at SugarHouse Barbeque Company is Aug. 10.