On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

SugarHouse Barbeque Company closing after struggles with road construction

Jul 13, 2024, 10:50 AM

The Sugar House business district is pictured in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Sugarhou...

The Sugar House business district is pictured in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Sugarhouse Barbeque is calling it quits and road construction is a big part of the reason, according to General Manager Jeff Berg. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY TAMMY KIKUCHI, KSLNEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — SugarHouse Barbeque Company is calling it quits and road construction is a big part of the reason.

It opened in 1996 and has weathered economic downturns, COVID-19 and other setbacks. But General Manager Jeff Berg said the road construction on 2100 South was the last straw.

“People… they have a lunch break. It’s only allotted a certain amount of time,” Berg said. “That doesn’t include them sitting in traffic to and from their favorite restaurant.”

He broke the news to his staff on Monday.

“Tears were shed. A lot of them,” Berg said. “We respect each other. People love working here. We’re a family. We’ve always felt that way.”

Berg said the staff will receive severance and, hopefully, the strong job market will give them a soft landing.

The last day to get your favorite meal at SugarHouse Barbeque Company is Aug. 10.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

FILE - A Paqui One Chip Challenge chip is displayed in Boston, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. A lawsuit was...

Michael Casey, Associated Press

Lawsuit filed in case of teen who died after eating spicy chip

A lawsuit was filed Thursday against Hershey, Walgreens and several others in the case of a Massachusetts teen who died after he participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge that was widely promoted on social media.

15 hours ago

A small pilot study detected lead in both organic and nonorganic tampons, but further research is n...

Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Tampons contain lead, arsenic and potentially toxic chemicals, studies say. Here’s what to know

Studies have now found lead, arsenic and potentially toxic chemicals such as PFAS and phthalates in tampons and other menstrual products.

2 days ago

Dollar General will improve safety protocols in stores and pay $12 million in penalties in a sweepi...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Dollar General has 48 hours to make its stores safer or it will face big fines

Dollar General will improve safety protocols in stores and pay $12 million in penalties in a sweeping settlement with the Department of Labor over the discount chain’s history of putting low-wage employees in dangerous working conditions.

2 days ago

South Korean researchers say they've developed a way to make lab-grown meat taste and smell like co...

Lex Harvey and Laura Paddison, CNN

It may look like pink Jello but scientists hope this new invention could revolutionize meat

Researchers in South Korea say they’ve developed a new way to make lab-grown meat taste like the real deal. It may look like a transparent, bubble gum pink-colored disc, but scientists hope it could revolutionize the meat on people’s plates.

4 days ago

A rendering of a proposed "sports, entertainment, culture and convention center" surrounding a reno...

Lauren Steinbrecher and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

SLC Council votes to endorse downtown redevelopment plan with tax increase

The Salt Lake City Council voted Tuesday to recommend the proposed downtown redevelopment zone that brings a 0.5% city tax increase to partially fund the proposal.

4 days ago

FILE - A shopper heads into a Target store Jan. 11, 2024, in Lakewood, Colo. Target will no longer ...

Associated Press

Target will stop accepting personal checks next week. Are the days of the payment method numbered?

Target says it will no longer accept personal checks from shoppers as of July 15.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

SugarHouse Barbeque Company closing after struggles with road construction