On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

New wildfire causes evacuation order for recreational camps, cabins in Iron County

Jul 13, 2024, 12:04 PM | Updated: 12:23 pm

The Graff Point Fire caused an evacuation order for recreational camps in Iron County, near Cedar C...

The Graff Point Fire caused an evacuation order for recreational camps in Iron County, near Cedar City on July 13, 2024. (Utah Fire Info)

(Utah Fire Info)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITY — An evacuation order was issued for cabins, trailers and other recreational camps located above a new fire that started early Saturday near Shurtz Canyon.

The fire was estimated at approximately 70 to 100 acres at 8:30 a.m. Utah Fire Info said it was growing. Authorities are referring to it as the Graff Point fire.

Fire authorities said there would be road closures from Shurtz Canyon Road to Kolob Mt. Road, and asked the public to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities said they believed it likely to have been caused by lightning.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

Brian Hodson nearly lost his home to a fire Friday, July 12, 2024. Firefighting volunteers helped s...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Off-duty firefighter saved stranger’s home during brush fire, Layton resident says

A Layton man is grateful after he said an off-duty firefighter saved the man's home from a fast-burning brush fire that broke out Friday afternoon.

11 hours ago

A fire near roads and railroad tracks closed the Layton Parkway entrance to southbound Interstate 1...

Larry D. Curtis

Fire closes I-15 entrance in Layton, delays trains, thousands without power

A grass fire near the freeway has closed the Layton Parkway entrance to southbound Interstate 15.

21 hours ago

A Type 1 helicopter arrived on scene of the Deer Springs fire in southern Utah. (National Interagen...

Mark Jones

Crews fighting Deer Springs wildfire receive assistance of type 1 helicopter

Crews fighting the Deer Springs wildife in southern Utah received a much-needed resource on Wednesday. According to Utah Fire Info, a Type 1 helicopter aarived on scene. 

3 days ago

A once beautiful mountainside is completely torched, as the Silver King Fire in South Central Utah ...

Dan Rascon

Marysvale residents recount the impact of the Silver King fire

A once beautiful mountainside is completely torched, as the Silver King Fire in South Central Utah continues to burn out of control. 

4 days ago

A view of the Silver King Fire from Sand Rock Ridge near Fillmore looking south....

Andrew Adams

Salt Lake area firefighters hope to help at Silver King Fire

As the Silver King Fire continued to burn on Monday, units from local municipalities were arriving in the region to lend a helping hand.

5 days ago

firefights look at hillsides covered with embers and flames...

Brianna Chavez

Growth of Silver King Fire leaves people in shock

Several residents in a rural part of Utah are preparing for the worst as a wildfire has ballooned in size over the past 24 hours. 

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

New wildfire causes evacuation order for recreational camps, cabins in Iron County