New wildfire causes evacuation order for recreational camps, cabins in Iron County

CEDAR CITY — An evacuation order was issued for cabins, trailers and other recreational camps located above a new fire that started early Saturday near Shurtz Canyon.

The fire was estimated at approximately 70 to 100 acres at 8:30 a.m. Utah Fire Info said it was growing. Authorities are referring to it as the Graff Point fire.

Fire authorities said there would be road closures from Shurtz Canyon Road to Kolob Mt. Road, and asked the public to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities said they believed it likely to have been caused by lightning.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.