Helicopter crashes in Herriman field after mechanical issue

Jul 13, 2024, 12:13 PM | Updated: 12:17 pm

A helicopter went down in Herriman on July 13, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

A helicopter went down in Herriman on July 13, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL TV)

(Ray Boone, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN — A helicopter went down in a Herriman field after experiencing a mechanical issue during a training flight Saturday.

According to the  Utah Fire Authority, the helicopter had problems with its auto rotation. It resulted in an emergency landing near 13559 South and Blayde Drive shortly before 11 a.m.

“Although the landing was rough, there were no injuries,” UFA said.

The helicopter’s tail appeared to be badly damaged, but the front end of the craft was mostly intact. UFA said the crash was still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

