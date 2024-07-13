On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Richard Simmons, fitness personality and TV host, dead at 76, per reports

Jul 13, 2024, 3:24 PM | Updated: 3:56 pm

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2013 file photo, fitness guru Richard Simmons arrives at the Project Angel ...

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2013 file photo, fitness guru Richard Simmons arrives at the Project Angel Food's 2013 Angel Awards in Los Angeles. Despite what seems to be a national obsession with the fitness guru’s wellbeing, his publicist, manager, brother and two officers from the LAPD have all said the 68-year-old is at home in the Hollywood Hills and doing fine. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DAN HECHING, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Richard Simmons, the perennial 1980s workout personality who was defined by his uplifting spirit, has died, according to multiple reports.

The news was confirmed by ABC, who cited his representative. CNN has reached out to his representatives, as well the Los Angeles Police Department.

Simmons was most known for his aerobic exercise videos, including 1988’s “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” and its subsequent installments in 1990 and 1991.

Simmons just celebrated his 76th birthday earlier this week.

“Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!,” Simmons wrote in a post shared on X on Friday. “I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A vending machine is pictured selling ammunition. (American Rounds, AP)...

Anissa Carby and Navya Shukla, CNN

Company debuts vending machines selling ammunition in 3 Southern states

Vending machines selling ammunition will now be in grocery stores in Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma. According to the American Rounds' website, the distributor of the machines, AI technology scans the customers’ identification and facial recognition software to verify a customer’s identity.

3 hours ago

Ruth Westheimer arrives on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Cen...

AJ Willingham and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist known as ‘Dr. Ruth,’ dead at 96

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the iconic sex therapist whose cheerful and disarming advice helped educate millions of Americans about sexual desires and practices, has died, her publicist Pierre Lehu told CNN on Saturday. She was 96.

6 hours ago

FILE - A Paqui One Chip Challenge chip is displayed in Boston, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. A lawsuit was...

Michael Casey, Associated Press

Lawsuit filed in case of teen who died after eating spicy chip

A lawsuit was filed Thursday against Hershey, Walgreens and several others in the case of a Massachusetts teen who died after he participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge that was widely promoted on social media.

20 hours ago

Actor Alec Baldwin reacts during his trial for involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting...

Morgan Lee and Andrew Dalton, Associated Press

Alec Baldwin manslaughter case dismissed, actor weeps in court

A New Mexico judge on Friday brought a sudden and stunning end to the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, dismissing it in the middle of the actor's trial and saying it cannot be filed again.

23 hours ago

Security footage showing a 14-year-old missing girl from Ogden walking with her two young cousins o...

Garna Mejia

UPDATE: Missing Ogden girl and her cousins located safely, FBI confirms

The FBI confirmed an Ogden teen is missing along with her two young cousins.

1 day ago

This image made from video provided by KPLC shows a truck passing along the highway where a 1-year-...

Kevin McGill, Associated Press

Trucker describes finding abandoned ‘miracle baby’ by the side of a highway in Louisiana

The truck driver who rescued an abandoned baby from the side of Interstate 10 in Louisiana this week says he first thought he might be seeing a discarded doll.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Richard Simmons, fitness personality and TV host, dead at 76, per reports