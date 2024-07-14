Utah’s newest Greek Orthodox Church ready to welcome worshippers

SANDY — It’s new to Sandy Utah, but ancient in the practices of religion.

On Saturday, the St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church formally opened its doors as the newest dedicated sacred space in the valley.

The transformation and building of the church have been nothing short of a parable of faith.

The building located at 9201 S. 1300 East in Sandy had operated as the Western Garden and Atrium Center for years. But when Father Anthony Savas saw the structure in 2018, he saw more than a place that sold seeds and trees. He knew his own parish could grow here.

‘We had vision’

“People got together. We had vision. The parish had generosity and prayerful focus,” said Father Anthony Savas, protopresbyter of the St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church.

The parish, which has grown from 60 families to more than 200, was worshiping at the St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church in Cottonwood Heights. They worshiped there for five years in rented space that was being used for storage.

“That was our incubator for five years as we grew the community,” Father Savas said.

The building was purchased in 2019 and construction began. The bell tower was added first, followed by two crosses on the roof.

“The layout is very typical of what you would find in a grand cathedral in Athens,” Father Savas said.

‘The family of Jesus Christ’

Inside, the style of icons follow ancient traditions. Greek artisans have written Byzantine iconography on the walls of the inner sanctuary.

“Always to the right side of Christ on the Icon Screen will be John the Baptist gesturing towards Him,” Father Savas said. “This is a church named after St. Anna who is the maternal grandmother of Jesus Christ. The parents of the Virgin Mary are Joachim and Anna. Therefore, our parish matron saint is the family of Jesus Christ.”

There are a few walls still painted white and without religious art. Father Savas said in time, they will all be written with doctrinal depictions.

To celebrate the Service of Thyranoixia and formal opening of the doors, hierarchs and guest clergy will read epistles and recite the Blessing of the Waters. The Archbishop will then cut the ribbon on the doors.

The event will happen Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. The Orthros begins followed by the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy.

“This is a historic event,” Father Savas said, who was a pastor of an Orthodox church in Los Angeles for 10 years before moving back to Utah.

‘Built something beautiful’

“We have built something beautiful to God’s Glory,” he said. “We have witnessed our Savior through the process and celebrated the traditions of the Orthodox Church; it’s been compelling. Look what a little group of folks in Sandy can do.”

In attendance for the weekend’s event, the parish welcomed His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. He is the eighth Archbishop of America elected since the establishment of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in 1922.

His Eminence Metropolitan Constantine of Denver and His Grace Bishop Spyridon of Amastris will also assist in the formal opening doors ceremony.

“What a journey this has been,” Father Savas said. “Inside the inner sanctuary the colors are warm — they are inviting, and that is intentional. Everyone is really close, it’s almost like a little jewel box theater; it’s intimate.”

Inside the sanctuary, the icon screen, chandeliers and hand carved woodwork are from Greece.

The weekend marks what clergy called the ‘most historically significant event in the life of this young community.’