2 people dead after getting lost hiking at Canyonlands National Park

MOAB — Officials at Canyonlands National Park say two people were found dead inside the park on Friday.

According to a press relase from the National Park Service, the two hikers have been identified as a 23-year-old female and her 52-year-old father. The two were hiking on the Syncline Trail in the Island in the Sky District when they got lost.

The two victims were from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The release states that air temperature at the time was over 100 degrees, and the two individuals had run out of water.

The San Juan County Dispatch had received a 911 text from the two hikers, according to the release. However, when first responders located the two hikers, they were already deceased.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and the NPS are investigating the incident. The Utah Department of Public Safety provided additional assistance.

While temperatures remain high, visitors to the park are urged to carry plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity during midday heat.

No additional information was available.