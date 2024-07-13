‘I was shot’: Trump issues statement after being whisked off stage following an apparent assassination attempt

UPDATE — Former President Donald Trump went to Truth Social on Saturday to issue his first comments following a shooting earlier in the day at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania that left two people dead.

Presdent Trump’s comments:

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign says he is “fine” after what law enforcement officials are treating as an apparent assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a social media post, Trump said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.” The former president was quickly whisked from the stage by Secret Service agents, his ear covered in blood.

A prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead, and the Secret Service said two spectators were critically injured.

President Joe Biden and political leaders of all stripes condemned the attack. “There’s no place in America for this type of violence,” Biden said. “It’s sick. It’s sick.”

More reactions

Ivanka Trump, his eldest daughter: “Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always.”

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and a key witness against him at his criminal trial: “Whether you agree or disagree with someone’s political position, THIS IS NOT THE SOLUTION!”

James Comer, a Kentucky Republican who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability: “Political violence in all forms is unamerican and unacceptable. There are many questions and Americans demand answers. I have already contacted the Secret Service for a briefing and am also calling on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear for a hearing.”

Billionaire Elon Musk: “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

The National Rifle Association: “We pray for the safety and well-being of President Trump and the brave men and women protecting him and all in attendance in PA.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “I’m sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat: “I’m glad to hear President Trump is doing well following this terrible act of violence. Violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted by this inexcusable act that I strongly condemn.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: “There is no place for violence in the democratic process. I am relieved to hear reports that former President Trump is now safe.”