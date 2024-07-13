Real Salt Lake Looks To Keep Good Road Form Against Portland Timbers

PORTLAND – Real Salt Lake travels north for a matchup against the Portland Timbers FC in Providence Park on Saturday.

Real looks to stay undefeated in the month of July against a west rival.

RSL Building New Streak As They Face Portland

Just three games ago, Real Salt Lake had its 15-game unbeaten streak snapped by the LA Galaxy.

Real took that loss personally and came up with two big wins over Houston and Atlanta to start a new month off on the right foot.

Now, RSL sits second in the West with 43 points. LAFC holds the top spot, also with 43 points.

Portland is down in fifth with a record of 9-8-6.

Unluckily for the Timbers, RSL has been lights out on the road this season.

The club is currently unbeaten in 10-straight matches away from America First Field.

Real and Portland faced off three times last season across all competitions. The series was split 1-1-1 with both sides scoring exactly five goals.

If Real Salt Lake can pull out a win or draw and the two LA teams don’t perform well, the top spot in the West will belong to RSL once again.

Following the road match in Portland, Real will head south to matchup with LAFC in BMO Stadium on Wednesday, July 17.

