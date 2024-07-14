Utah leaders react to assassination attempt at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

SALT LAKE CITY — Former President Donald Trump was rushed off a stage at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday by U.S Secret Service agents after apparent gunshots were heard in the crowd.

A short time later, Utah’s elected leaders went to social media to share their thoughts on the incident.

Sen. Mike Lee

Utah’s senior senator went to X to share his reaction.

Statement by U.S. Senator Mike Lee and Ambassador Robert O’Brien, former U.S. National Security Advisor on today’s events in Pennsylvania. Salt Lake City, Utah. “We’ve got to take the political temperature down, as evidenced by what happened in Pennsylvania today. We call on… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 14, 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney

Romney posted the following on Facebook:

“Relieved the former President is safe and doing well. Outrageous and tragic that anyone would make such a heinous and evil act. Grateful for the quick response from Secret Service agents. This is a deeply sad day for America,” the post read.

Gov. Spencer Cox

On X, Utah’s governor condemned what had taken place.

The attack on President Trump is sickening and horrifying. Abby and I join all Americans in praying for him and hope justice is swift for anyone involved. — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) July 13, 2024

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson

Also on X, the lieutenant governor also shared her disappointment in what took place Saturday.

This is terrible. I hope President Trump is okay and the shooter is brought to justice. It’s a sad day in America. https://t.co/naAdryMQM4 — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) July 13, 2024

Rep. Burgess Owens

The representative in Utah’s Fourth Congressional District quoted for the former president in a post on X.

“They’re not after me, they’re after you, and I just happen to be in the way.” — DJT pic.twitter.com/hYKld5j3ez — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) July 13, 2024

Rep. Celeste Maloy

Utah’s Second Congressional District representative stressed the importance of everyone taking a deep breath.

Praying for President Trump, everyone at the rally, and our nation. I urge people everywhere to lower the temperature of our political discourse.https://t.co/RrOtQ0JQyF — Rep. Celeste Maloy (@RepMaloyUtah) July 13, 2024

Rep. Blake Moore

The representative of Utah’s First Congressional District offered his support for the former president.

This attack and likely assassination attempt against President Trump, and the political violence toward his supporters, is sickening. My prayers are with President Trump, his team, and Pennsylvanians this evening. — Congressman Blake Moore (@RepBlakeMoore) July 13, 2024

Attorney General Sean Reyes

Utah Attorney General Reyes also sent well-wishes to the former President.

“My family is praying for President Trump and any other innocent people who were hurt. May God continue to watch over the President, his family and America. Political violence of any kind against anyone and for any reason has no place in this country.” -AG @SeanReyesUT pic.twitter.com/0ZqugUUbRY — Utah Attorney General (@UtahAG) July 13, 2024

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Salt Lake City’s mayor stressed political violence is not acceptable.

Political violence cannot be tolerated. Full stop. What happened today at the Trump rally is abhorrent and I wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery. — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) July 13, 2024

Utah Democratic Party

Utah Democratic Party chairwoman Diane Lewis also issued a statement about Saturday’s events.

“I am disturbed by today’s news out of Pennsylvania. Political violence is wrong, period. My thoughts are with those affected.”

Utah Republican Party

Utah Republican Party chairman Rob Axson also issued a statement Saturday.

National reaction

President Joe Biden issued the following statement on the events that took place Saturday.

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.