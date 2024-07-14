On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Utah leaders react to assassination attempt at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Jul 13, 2024, 6:32 PM | Updated: 10:08 pm

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY Former President Donald Trump was rushed off a stage at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday by U.S Secret Service agents after apparent gunshots were heard in the crowd.

A short time later, Utah’s elected leaders went to social media to share their thoughts on the incident.

Sen. Mike Lee

Utah’s senior senator went to X to share his reaction.

Sen. Mitt Romney

Romney posted the following on Facebook:

“Relieved the former President is safe and doing well. Outrageous and tragic that anyone would make such a heinous and evil act. Grateful for the quick response from Secret Service agents. This is a deeply sad day for America,” the post read.

Gov. Spencer Cox

On X, Utah’s governor condemned what had taken place.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson

Also on X, the lieutenant governor also shared her disappointment in what took place Saturday.

Rep. Burgess Owens

The representative in Utah’s Fourth Congressional District quoted for the former president in a post on X.

Rep. Celeste Maloy

Utah’s Second Congressional District representative stressed the importance of everyone taking a deep breath.

Rep. Blake Moore

The representative of Utah’s First Congressional District offered his support for the former president.

Attorney General Sean Reyes

Utah Attorney General Reyes also sent well-wishes to the former President.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Salt Lake City’s mayor stressed political violence is not acceptable.

Utah Democratic Party

Utah Democratic Party chairwoman Diane Lewis also issued a statement about Saturday’s events.

“I am disturbed by today’s news out of Pennsylvania. Political violence is wrong, period. My thoughts are with those affected.”

Utah Republican Party

Utah Republican Party chairman Rob Axson also issued a statement Saturday.

National reaction

President Joe Biden issued the following statement on the events that took place Saturday.

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.

KSL 5 TV Live

