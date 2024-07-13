Shooter dead and rally attendee killed at Trump event in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — A shooter is dead and rally attendee was killed at Trump event in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Butler County District attorney tells AP.

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick, who was sitting in the front row, told Politico that it appeared someone behind him was shot.

“All the sudden shots started to crack, someone behind me appears to have been shot,” McCormick said. “There’s lots of blood, and then the Secret Service were all over President Trump.”

Trump, as a former president, retains Secret Service protection for life under federal law. As the presumptive Republican nominee who is frequently in the public eye, he received added protective assets.