On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Shooter dead and rally attendee killed at Trump event in Pennsylvania

Jul 13, 2024, 5:39 PM | Updated: 6:03 pm

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Servic...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SHOOTER DEAD AND RALLY ATTENDEE KILLED AT TRUMP EVENT IN PENNSYLVANIA, BUTLER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TELLS AP.


WASHINGTON (AP) — A shooter is dead and rally attendee was killed at Trump event in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Butler County District attorney tells AP.

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick, who was sitting in the front row, told Politico that it appeared someone behind him was shot.

“All the sudden shots started to crack, someone behind me appears to have been shot,” McCormick said. “There’s lots of blood, and then the Secret Service were all over President Trump.”

Trump, as a former president, retains Secret Service protection for life under federal law. As the presumptive Republican nominee who is frequently in the public eye, he received added protective assets.

Trump says he is fine after being whisked off stage following apparent gunfire at rally

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service ...

Associated Press

Trump says he is fine after being whisked off stage following apparent gunfire at rally

Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

2 hours ago

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2013 file photo, fitness guru Richard Simmons arrives at the Project Angel ...

Dan Heching, CNN

Richard Simmons, fitness personality and TV host, dead at 76, per reports

Richard Simmons, the perennial 1980s workout personality who was defined by his uplifting spirit, has died, according to multiple reports.

3 hours ago

A vending machine is pictured selling ammunition. (American Rounds, AP)...

Anissa Carby and Navya Shukla, CNN

Company debuts vending machines selling ammunition in 3 Southern states

Vending machines selling ammunition will now be in grocery stores in Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma. According to the American Rounds' website, the distributor of the machines, AI technology scans the customers’ identification and facial recognition software to verify a customer’s identity.

5 hours ago

Ruth Westheimer arrives on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Cen...

AJ Willingham and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist known as ‘Dr. Ruth,’ dead at 96

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the iconic sex therapist whose cheerful and disarming advice helped educate millions of Americans about sexual desires and practices, has died, her publicist Pierre Lehu told CNN on Saturday. She was 96.

8 hours ago

FILE - A Paqui One Chip Challenge chip is displayed in Boston, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. A lawsuit was...

Michael Casey, Associated Press

Lawsuit filed in case of teen who died after eating spicy chip

A lawsuit was filed Thursday against Hershey, Walgreens and several others in the case of a Massachusetts teen who died after he participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge that was widely promoted on social media.

22 hours ago

Actor Alec Baldwin reacts during his trial for involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting...

Morgan Lee and Andrew Dalton, Associated Press

Alec Baldwin manslaughter case dismissed, actor weeps in court

A New Mexico judge on Friday brought a sudden and stunning end to the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, dismissing it in the middle of the actor's trial and saying it cannot be filed again.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Shooter dead and rally attendee killed at Trump event in Pennsylvania