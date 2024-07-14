On the Site:
A new fire near Flaming Gorge Reservoir started up Saturday

Jul 13, 2024, 8:05 PM

Crews in the Ashley National Forest are working to contain a fire on the Flaming Gorge Ranger Distr...

Crews in the Ashley National Forest are working to contain a fire on the Flaming Gorge Ranger District, south of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. (Flaming Gorge Resort)

(Flaming Gorge Resort)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. Crews in the Ashley National Forest are working to contain a fire on the Flaming Gorge Ranger District, south of Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

The Speirs Fire was sparked by lightning on Saturday, according to a Facebook post Ashley National Park officials. 

As of Saturday 6 p.m., the fire was roughly 40 acres in size. The fire is located east of Highway 191 east of Speirs Park.

Officials said there are no structures that are currently threatened.

(Flaming Gorge Resort) (Flaming Gorge Resort) (Flaming Gorge Resort)

In addition to a handful of fire personnel, a type 3 helicopter, four air tankers and two fire engines are on scene. Additional resources have been ordered, according to officials.  

The Flaming Gorge Resort issued the following statement on its Facebook page.

We have a wildfire about 1 mile away from the Resort. It’s currently on the other side of Cart Creek. Helicopters and airplanes are working hard.

We will update as much as we can. We’d appreciate if everyone would leave the phone lines open so we can keep in communication with emergency services.

